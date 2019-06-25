Upon leaving the military in 1981 I went to an estate sale in Atherton where I purchased a bottle of Charles Krug burgundy, vintage 1944. I stored it under the stairwell of my parents' home and recently with the passing of my mother reacquainted myself with the bottle.
After doing some research I came across an article you published about the oldest bottle of wine challenge the Mondavi Family launched with the winning bottle being found locally, a 1946 vintage ("Oldest bottle of Krug found," May 11, 2012).
My bottle is the first year of production after the purchase of the estate from Krug by Caesar and Rosa Mondavi. I knew this special bottle had to be reunited with its birth place so contacted the winery and was happily surprised when I received a message that Mr. Mondavi would like to meet with me at the estate where I can present the bottle to him for his historical showcase.
My grandfather came to America from Italy in 1906 to find work after the big earthquake and returned to Italy in 1908 to find a bride, just as Caesar did, coming in 1906 and then going back to find a bride in 1908. My imagination causes me to wonder if they might have come over on the same ship, if they were from the same area of Italy and if they may have known each other.
I know this is far-fetched thinking but what were the odds of me acquiring the bottle of 1944 Krug 38 years ago, finding it under the staircase after my mother passed and then finding your article in online talking about the hunt? Is this Kismet or just a wine infused imagination of a dreamer?
I thought you might be interested in my adventure and more importantly the homecoming of the burgundy after a 75-year journey that is coming to a happy ending.
Stephen J. Branch, Sr.
Napa