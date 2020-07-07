Old Howell Mountain Road should be emergency escape route

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I checked the weather forecast this morning (Monday, June 29), and saw this year’s first red flag warning, I was starkly reminded that fire season has once again arrived.

As a long-time Angwin resident, I have concerns about our ability to safely and quickly escape a rapidly approaching wildland fire. This concern is heightened by my experiences as a former volunteer firefighter with the Angwin Fire Department.

A July 1, 2019 article in the Napa Valley Register, describing a “new road to safety” through Las Posadas State Forest, casts doubts on the ability of a passenger car to traverse it. After reading that article, I wondered why Old Howell Mountain Road isn’t maintained as another viable “road to safety.”

I agree that Old Howell Mountain Road needs significant repairs to be reopened to everyday traffic. However, it seems feasible that after no more than a day or two of work by a county road crew, Old Howell Mountain Road could be made available as an emergency escape route for Angwin residents.