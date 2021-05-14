On 50 years in the Napa Valley wine business

The parcel sang to me --- I envisioned how its steep slopes, with well-drained volcanic Aiken stony clay loam soil, would be ideal for growing world-class grapes. I cobbled together a partnership and so it began.

The work that followed was huge, but I was seeing a dream come true. Charlie, my brother, joined me several years later. We got our use permit in 1973 and built the winery starting in 1974. My son Sam joined us in 2010.

In the last 50 years I’ve taken farming very seriously, from planting our first vines on their own roots, to dry farming, to anticipating and preventing soil erosion, and no less important, being a good custodian of the forests which surround our vineyards. In spring of 1972, we planted the first certified heat-treated own-rooted mother vines in the Napa Valley and we became Increase Block 91 for the Foundation Plant Material Service. We also made our own bench-grafted vines as we planted more vineyards. Starting in the early 1980s we started farming with “no tillage,” using a permanent cover crop.