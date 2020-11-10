On covering elections

Where were you on the night Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton?
Chances are you were huddled at home with your family or having a glass of wine at a friend’s house, taking in America’s greatest political spectacle on your own terms.
But me? I was at Mary Koberstein’s house, working.
Back in normal times, my election night routine went like this: I’d drop by as many election night parties as I could, shoot photos, and get quotes from each candidate’s most ardent supporters.
It all led up to 8:01 p.m., when Registrar of Voters John Tuteur released the first round of results and I got my golden opportunity to capture the ultimate front-page shot: A leading candidate hugging a friend or spouse or pumping their fists in front of an exultant crowd.
I’d collect one last quote from the candidate and hurriedly call it in to former editor Dave Stoneberg back at the office. He’d post an initial story online while I rushed back to the office to write a fuller article, get quotes from the other candidates, head back to the parties, and await more results.
That 8:01 moment of revelation is one of the few genuine adrenaline rushes my job has to offer, and I always relished it. But it came with a significant downside: I could only take in the presidential election results peripherally.
The rich pageant of an era-defining presidential election always played out on the margins of my attention, while I was on unfamiliar turf at other peoples' houses. As Wolf Blitzer was announcing who'd won Ohio, I would be chatting with someone at a candidate’s party, scribbling down a quote, hustling back to the office, or uploading a photo.
This had the disorienting effect of making the presidential election feel remote and insubstantial, and certainly less important than the St. Helena City Council returns. It was only once I got home at around 11 p.m. that I could come to terms with the presidential results and belatedly try to channel the roller-coaster of emotions the rest of the country had experienced over the last five or six hours.
But as much as I missed the tick-tock thrill of a presidential election, there’s nothing like a local election night party: one part campaign headquarters, one part group therapy session, and two parts unbridled revelry, especially when the featured candidate is ahead.
There’s always a TV tuned to a national newscast, but the people make for the most memorable moments.
I remember admiring Bonnie Schoch’s book collection and chatting with her about our shared affection for J.D. Salinger while, somewhere in the distance, the U.S. was electing its first Black president.
I remember threading my way around Alan Galbraith’s crowded Victorian, chatting with his supporters and collecting quotes while Barack Obama was laying claim to his second term.
Most dramatically, I remember how the mood at Koberstein’s party in 2016 turned from ebullient to somber as, after toasting Koberstein’s lead in the City Council election, the Clinton-friendly crowd watched Trump capture one key state after another.
Last week was different. Due to the coronavirus, the teeming, wine-soaked election night parties of the past were gone, replaced by smaller, more intimate gatherings limited to each candidate’s family and closest supporters.
Dave having been laid off, I was alone at the office, standing ready to plug the 8:01 p.m. vote counts into my pre-written article and elicit candidates’ reactions via text and email.
For the first time in my 14-year professional career, I sat in familiar surroundings, with minimal distractions, and watched the national election play out on livestreamed newscasts.
I felt the sense of momentous drama more keenly than I had since the 2004 election. As Trump racked up surprising leads early in the evening before the count inexorably (and at great length) swung Biden’s way, I could experience every twist and turn.
And yet, to my surprise, I wished I were at a local election night party.
I missed the emotions: the spirit of camaraderie, the feeling of satisfaction over a hard-fought campaign, the relief that it’s finally over, the euphoria of victory, even the stunned, slowly dawning sense of defeat when, in a poignant moment I can never quite bring myself to photograph, a candidate realizes he or she has lost.
Sitting in my office as Americans chose their next president, I could finally see democracy in action.
But I couldn’t taste it.
