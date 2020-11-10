On covering elections

The rich pageant of an era-defining presidential election always played out on the margins of my attention, while I was on unfamiliar turf at other peoples' houses. As Wolf Blitzer was announcing who'd won Ohio, I would be chatting with someone at a candidate’s party, scribbling down a quote, hustling back to the office, or uploading a photo.

This had the disorienting effect of making the presidential election feel remote and insubstantial, and certainly less important than the St. Helena City Council returns. It was only once I got home at around 11 p.m. that I could come to terms with the presidential results and belatedly try to channel the roller-coaster of emotions the rest of the country had experienced over the last five or six hours.

But as much as I missed the tick-tock thrill of a presidential election, there’s nothing like a local election night party: one part campaign headquarters, one part group therapy session, and two parts unbridled revelry, especially when the featured candidate is ahead.

There’s always a TV tuned to a national newscast, but the people make for the most memorable moments.

I remember admiring Bonnie Schoch’s book collection and chatting with her about our shared affection for J.D. Salinger while, somewhere in the distance, the U.S. was electing its first Black president.