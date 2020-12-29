On my favorite beat

My favorite scene in the terrific journalism movie “Spotlight” comes near the end, when Boston Globe editors are proofing an explosive story about sex abuse in the Catholic church.
“Another adjective,” Marty Baron mutters as he strikes the offending word.
He was right. Unattributed adjectives — or at least subjective ones freighted with some sort of value judgment — have no place in a hard news story.
But last week I just couldn’t resist.
In my A1 story about two empty seats on the Planning Commission, I said the vacancies were a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to rewrite the city’s zoning code, and I said the commission would play a “key role” in updating the Housing Element.
I later quoted Maya DeRosa and Lester Hardy saying basically the same thing, but those first adjectives were mine, not theirs. I gave myself that leeway because 1) I wasn’t weighing in on anything controversial and 2) I knew that nobody familiar with St. Helena city government would dispute importance of the Planning Commission.
I have a sentimental attachment to the Planning Commission. It was the first meeting I ever covered, and some of the most vivid memories of my career involve wild commission hearings, like the one where a guy advocated for an apartment building to have a “more Germanic” architectural style for the sake of St. Helena's white children, leaving the whole room dumbfounded and disturbed. (That was nothing, a disgusted city official later told me. You should have been there when he showed up dressed like a Nazi.)
More to the point, I believe the commission represents small-town democracy at its best unglamorous and heroic. Council-appointed laypeople (commissioners are not “planners,” actual planners are quick to remind me) interpret complex regulations, ideally without regard for politics, to reach decisions that will have profound implications for applicants and their neighbors.
The work isn’t rewarding or exciting, the staff reports and associated documents can be mind-numbingly dull, and the most difficult determinations are bound to upset someone. Yet certain types of people are drawn to the job: polished, process-oriented commissioners like Hardy and Kay Philippakis; hard-nosed, detail-oriented sticklers like John Ponte; and gadflies who relish in going against the grain and asking difficult but important questions, like Sandy Ericson and Bobbi Monnette.
Facing a comprehensive overhaul of St. Helena’s zoning code and Housing Element, I expected the two commission vacancies to draw plenty of interest, just like the recent City Council election. So I was flummoxed when City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos told me she hadn’t gotten a single application as of Dec. 17.
Did people not realize what was at stake here? Were they just focused on the holidays? Burned out on city government after the election? Not enthusiastic about taking up a time-consuming, unpaid job with little prestige but tremendous importance to our town?
Fine, I thought. The little blurb I put at the top of A2 a few weeks ago didn’t get the message across. I’ll put something on A1, above the fold. That ought to get people’s attention.
So I solicited a few quotes and whipped up an article that went live on sthelenastar.com at 2:48 p.m. Dec. 21. (By then the city had gotten one application, from Philippa Ward.)
Two hours later, DeRosa emailed me. “Thank you, Jesse! I am receiving calls!” My heart fluttered with delight.
By Tuesday, two more people, Patrick Rue and Edward Kuntz, had applied. If you’re reading this in print on Thursday, you have until the end of the day to add your name to the list.
If you’re civic-minded and you have the time to commit to the job, I encourage you to do it.
You’ll give the council a stronger and more diverse pool of applicants to draw from on Jan. 12. And you’ll bring a smile to the face of your local reporter.
