On my favorite beat

My favorite scene in the terrific journalism movie “Spotlight” comes near the end, when Boston Globe editors are proofing an explosive story about sex abuse in the Catholic church.

“Another adjective,” Marty Baron mutters as he strikes the offending word.

He was right. Unattributed adjectives — or at least subjective ones freighted with some sort of value judgment — have no place in a hard news story.

But last week I just couldn’t resist.

In my A1 story about two empty seats on the Planning Commission, I said the vacancies were a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to rewrite the city’s zoning code, and I said the commission would play a “key role” in updating the Housing Element.

I later quoted Maya DeRosa and Lester Hardy saying basically the same thing, but those first adjectives were mine, not theirs. I gave myself that leeway because 1) I wasn’t weighing in on anything controversial and 2) I knew that nobody familiar with St. Helena city government would dispute importance of the Planning Commission.