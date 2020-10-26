On the real Dave Stoneberg

We weren’t sure what to expect of Dave Stoneberg.

It was his first day at the Star in mid-2006, and he was settling into his workstation. Moye Stephens, our then-IT guy/graphic designer/world-class cut-up, came to me looking uncharacteristically anxious and seeking some urgent advice about Dave’s company-assigned username.

The username is a string of letters drawn partly from the employee's name. In my case, it's gibberish. In Dave's case, well, combine the first syllable of his last name and the first letter of his first name and you get a word that would be right at home in a Cheech & Chong sketch.

Moye and I debated: Should we feel free to laugh about it in front of Dave? Would he think we were mocking his name? Would his sense of humor would be just as square and strait-laced as Calvin’s dad from “Calvin and Hobbes,” whom Dave uncannily resembled?

We needn’t have worried. Dave was just as amused as we were. He flashed his trademark broad grin, and I knew he was going to fit right in.

As the years went by, Dave (he’s David on the dotted line but to most people he’s just Dave) rose to editor, the Star’s St. Helena-based staff dwindled from double digits to just the two of us, and we became friends.