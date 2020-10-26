On the real Dave Stoneberg

We weren’t sure what to expect of Dave Stoneberg.
It was his first day at the Star in mid-2006, and he was settling into his workstation. Moye Stephens, our then-IT guy/graphic designer/world-class cut-up, came to me looking uncharacteristically anxious and seeking some urgent advice about Dave’s company-assigned username.
The username is a string of letters drawn partly from the employee's name. In my case, it's gibberish. In Dave's case, well, combine the first syllable of his last name and the first letter of his first name and you get a word that would be right at home in a Cheech & Chong sketch.
Moye and I debated: Should we feel free to laugh about it in front of Dave? Would he think we were mocking his name? Would his sense of humor would be just as square and strait-laced as Calvin’s dad from “Calvin and Hobbes,” whom Dave uncannily resembled?
We needn’t have worried. Dave was just as amused as we were. He flashed his trademark broad grin, and I knew he was going to fit right in.
As the years went by, Dave (he’s David on the dotted line but to most people he’s just Dave) rose to editor, the Star’s St. Helena-based staff dwindled from double digits to just the two of us, and we became friends.
I don’t mean that in a smarmy, suck-up-to-the-boss, Eddie Haskell way. Dave was laid off on Sept. 25, so he’s not my supervisor anymore. He has no power over me. If he were some tyrannical jerk, I could tell you so with no fear of retaliation.
He’s not. He’s one of my favorite people in the world.
Dave had worked for bad bosses before. He’d been forced to leave jobs under awful, demeaning circumstances. He told me horror stories. He said he never wanted to be that kind of boss.
And he never was.
Sometimes he treated me better than I deserved. When he’d politely offer me an assignment (he never outright ordered me to write anything) and I’d whine that it sounded too boring or time-consuming or pointless and generally act like a petulant 14-year-old, he’d just as politely offer to take it on himself. More often than not, I’d feel ashamed and agree to do it, knowing how busy he always was.
And talk about busy. Dave has the work ethic of one of those poor put-upon Grand Canyon pack mules. Most of you probably have that co-worker, friend or spouse who’s always first-in, last-out, and being productive the whole time. That’s Dave.
By “being productive” I don’t mean “schmoozing local power brokers over lunch on the company credit card.” Dave didn’t have the time or the disposition for that, and the mere prospect of it would make him queasy. I’m talking about hard-core, nose-to-grindstone, type-until-your-fingertips-are-numb work.
Less than half of Dave’s job involved interviewing people and reporting the news. The greater part of it consisted of managing our weekly story budget, figuring out which story goes where, sifting through dozens of emails every day, rewriting press releases, filling out online forms and formatting stories so that they look right on our website, correcting page proofs and – the bane of his existence – dealing with letters to the editor.
In fact, one of the reasons he stuck around after turning that magical retirement age in September was because he didn’t want me to be stuck with the unenviable task of wrangling election-season letters. He’d been planning to retire shortly after the election, but unfortunately that wasn’t in the cards. (Director of News Content Sean Scully ultimately agreed to handle election letters in Dave's absence, which explains why my head hasn't exploded.)
Dave’s favorite parts of the job seemed to be writing wine features, reporting on anything involving bikes or fast cars, participating in editorial board meetings, and managing the ambitious Star/Napa Valley Vintners wine tastings.
That last undertaking earned a congressional proclamation in 2017 courtesy of Congressman Mike Thompson. You should have seen Dave’s face.
And no matter how busy he was, Dave somehow managed to find time to do little nice-guy things.
He’d bring me bagels from Sunshine and macadamia nut cookies from Model Bakery for no particular reason other than they were delicious.
When I’d come into work in the morning, he’d always ask me how I was doing, and I could tell he genuinely cared about my response.
When he found out my wife, Rethel, was pregnant, he ran to a nearby boutique and bought her a little maternity outfit.
When he bought his awesome little Volkswagen bus a few months ago, he couldn’t wait to show it to my vehicle-crazy son, William. And when Will turned out to be having an off-day and didn’t care to explore the interior, Dave didn’t get ticked off.
In one moment I’ll always remember, Dave fiddled with my wayward collar in a dad-ish way not long before I walked down the aisle to marry Rethel.
Dave's about the same age as my parents, and although he has no children of his own, I like to think I’m the closest he’s come to having a son – a younger colleague/mentee who could sometimes be sullen or difficult, but who occasionally made him proud and always loved him to pieces.
I’m going to miss the heck out of you, Dave.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
