One vision for a revitalized downtown in St. Helena

On Railroad Avenue, picture access to the galleries and shops of Main Street and a revitalization of our wonderful restaurant district there. Also, imagine creating an attractive hotel in partnership with the Wine Train centering around the old station giving visitors the opportunity to ride the train and stay right in town – within walking distance to everything while avoiding additional tourist traffic and parking.

What if we could use the Wine Train to bring workers from Napa to Saint Helena?

What if we could create a “purple pipe” system that would use our recycled wastewater to sustain playing fields and other areas that currently use a lot of our potable water? What if that same “purple pipe” water could be used to recharge our aquifers?

And finally, understanding the financial burden these ideas would create, what if we sold a portion of the Adams Street property for development and used the proceeds for both no-interest loans to the businesses that wished to re-orient and to mitigate other expenses related to the changes in infrastructure?