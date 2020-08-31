One word -- inaction -- stands out in St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the first time I have ever written a letter to the St. Helena Star. I know by some this will be considered premature as I have only been a resident for 23 years. However, I believe the time is right.

When I look back on the 23 years my wife and I have lived in St. Helena, one word stands out to me when I view how we try to govern ourselves, and that word is “inaction.” More and more, we, as citizens of St. Helena, have become divided. Some feel that we should go back to the time when the outside world didn’t know St. Helena existed, and others wish to see the town transform into a tourist destination and second home community. The result has been utter stagnation.

The pattern is familiar: a problem is identified, the city council encourages the community to speak out on the issue, a small percentage take up the challenge, consensus is difficult and can’t be reached, the city council hires an outside consultant to advise at significant cost, and after due analysis and recommendation, a vocal opposition to the recommended solution arises and nothing is done. The result of this inaction is costly.