One word -- inaction -- stands out in St. Helena

This is the first time I have ever written a letter to the St. Helena Star. I know by some this will be considered premature as I have only been a resident for 23 years. However, I believe the time is right.
When I look back on the 23 years my wife and I have lived in St. Helena, one word stands out to me when I view how we try to govern ourselves, and that word is “inaction.” More and more, we, as citizens of St. Helena, have become divided. Some feel that we should go back to the time when the outside world didn’t know St. Helena existed, and others wish to see the town transform into a tourist destination and second home community. The result has been utter stagnation.
The pattern is familiar: a problem is identified, the city council encourages the community to speak out on the issue, a small percentage take up the challenge, consensus is difficult and can’t be reached, the city council hires an outside consultant to advise at significant cost, and after due analysis and recommendation, a vocal opposition to the recommended solution arises and nothing is done. The result of this inaction is costly.
For those who applaud inaction, their victory comes at a great cost: streets in disrepair, a water system beyond our means to repair; significant vacancies along Main Street, and successful businesses leaving town for greener pastures. The latter to the point that some of our best restaurants are closing not because they aren’t successful, but because they can no longer find employees who can afford to live within a reasonable distance of St. Helena.
It is time for a change in how we see and govern ourselves. Change has to come from the top -- our city leaders. To that end, I heartily endorse Lester Hardy for city council. His tenure as chair of the Planning Commission and his length of service going back to his leadership on the city council when times were different, should inform us all that he believes in action and is deeply committed to this community. He can lead us through our self-inflicted inaction and bring St. Helena into the 21st century.
Steve Goldfarb
St. Helena
