These are difficult times. Two devastating wildfires on top of a pandemic have brought home the urgent nature of the challenges St. Helena faces and have put most of us on edge. At the same time, it has never been more important to keep our public discourse civil. It is only by working together collaboratively that we can meet these challenges successfully and incivility undermines the whole enterprise.

Peter Mennen is correct in thinking I have many friends who are winemakers, grape growers and vintners ("Vote for Ellsworth, Stanton, Knudsen, Measure G," Oct. 15). I moved to St. Helena in 1979 to start a job as a cellar worker; most of my oldest and best friends are people my wife and I met long ago, in the enology department at UC Davis, or working at wineries, or tasting wine. Given that the wine industry lies at the heart of the local economy, I don't think there's a single candidate in this election who doesn't count people who work in the wine business among their friends and acquaintances.