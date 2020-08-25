Open Napa Valley winery caves in times of disasters

I share an idea I've carried all these years while driving our Valley: Would it be possible to create emergency refuge within some of our winery caves during unusual times of fires, flood, air disturbance, etc.? The stable temperature within the caves, as well as relative space used over the brief time of emergency (perhaps with cots) could help those in need, particularly seniors and others unable to drive away in times of evacuation.
Clearly, only some wineries would open their hearts and their caves, but it might be worth a shot … And not only would this help those needing safe shelter, such humanitarian effort would present yet another side of our bountiful wine country. If you want to talk about this, reach me at Antonia.allegra@gmail.com
Antonia Allegra
St. Helena
