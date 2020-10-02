Opinion: Vote to protect community, Adams Street

Vote yes on Measure G to support a healthy community and environment. And think carefully before you cast your vote for mayor. I have concerns about candidate Mary Koberstein’s position on hotels, civic buildings, and housing.
Hotels: during the rotary club mayoral forum (Sept. 15) Koberstein stated, “I’m the only one (candidate) fully versed in the issues.” If Koberstein is so "versed” why does she push for a hotel on Adams Street when it undermines the hopes of local property owners and contradicts expert recommendations for which the city paid $175,000?
Facts: in 2019 Kosmont Companies conducted a hotel market analysis for St. Helena. They estimate St. Helena could support just “50 new rooms within five years and approximately 120 new rooms by 2029.” And that’s with year-round tourism in full swing. The 2020 financing civic infrastructure task force report states “we express no location preference, and we don’t see a current necessity for more than two hotels...”
Koberstein knows Farmstead is currently being approved for 65 rooms, Vineyard Station is approved for 60 rooms, Krug/Wine Train has proposed 80 rooms, and there’s at least three additional site options that don’t involve Adams Street.
Furthermore, Koberstein’s ill-placed hotel would draw more commuters off the main corridor deeper into town, exacerbating our already extreme traffic problems and greenhouse gas emissions.
Let’s support private property owner's hotel projects -- if they can satisfy environmental impact requirements. Why? Because it bolsters the efforts of local people working hard to be successful and doesn’t require selling public land.
Civic buildings: “the St. Helena city council directed staff Monday to start planning a new city hall building on the site of the current city hall … The board of trustees strongly believes the library should remain in its current location and should be used exclusively as a library,” skip lane, chair of the library board, told the council.”
It turns out that plan was doomed: “councilmember Mary Koberstein said she wanted to choose option 7 and exclude the other three options.”
Koberstein’s option 7 has our library torn down and replaced with a conglomeration of city hall/library/multipurpose room/council chambers in a single 2-story, 27,000-square-foot building at a whopping cost of $38.7 million. Outrageous.
Mayor Ellsworth and councilmember Knudsen preferred option 5: new city hall and updated library for $17.8 million. Practical.
Housing: the 2015 report “feasibility analysis and comparison of sites for new affordable housing development in St. Helena” from Vernazza Wolfe Associates, Inc. Ranked Adams Street number one and “highly recommended ... best possible site” for rental housing. And yet Koberstein says she will sell city property to buy property for workforce housing. No.
Measure G: don’t be fooled. Measure G is not about preventing hotel development in St. Helena. It’s about protecting Adams Street from hotel development simply because it is the wrong location and at too great an overall cost to our community.
Measure G is about preserving 5.6 acres to be developed only when it serves our entire community: embracing our young people, working class, upper class, and retirees. And without sacrificing our quality of life or the small town feel we love, and that our welcomed tourists come here to enjoy.
You can help protect Adams Street from inappropriate hotel development for 20 years and support local hotel projects by voting yes on Measure G.
Additionally, vote for candidates who will provide sound financial management without exploiting our environment. Reelect Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and councilperson David Knudsen (successful Farmstead project negotiator) and bring Leslie Stanton on board. They fit the bill.
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!