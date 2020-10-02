Opinion: Vote to protect community, Adams Street

Vote yes on Measure G to support a healthy community and environment. And think carefully before you cast your vote for mayor. I have concerns about candidate Mary Koberstein’s position on hotels, civic buildings, and housing.

Hotels: during the rotary club mayoral forum (Sept. 15) Koberstein stated, “I’m the only one (candidate) fully versed in the issues.” If Koberstein is so "versed” why does she push for a hotel on Adams Street when it undermines the hopes of local property owners and contradicts expert recommendations for which the city paid $175,000?

Facts: in 2019 Kosmont Companies conducted a hotel market analysis for St. Helena. They estimate St. Helena could support just “50 new rooms within five years and approximately 120 new rooms by 2029.” And that’s with year-round tourism in full swing. The 2020 financing civic infrastructure task force report states “we express no location preference, and we don’t see a current necessity for more than two hotels...”

Koberstein knows Farmstead is currently being approved for 65 rooms, Vineyard Station is approved for 60 rooms, Krug/Wine Train has proposed 80 rooms, and there’s at least three additional site options that don’t involve Adams Street.