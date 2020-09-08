Our actions threaten fresh air, clean water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I continue to hear comments like, “I can’t wait for things to go back to normal” or “I can’t wait for Jan. 1st, 2021” because 2020 has been so hard. It has been hard! But a change in the calendar year isn’t going to make any of the frustrations or threats of 2020 go away. If anything, it will make them worse.

We have been privileged and lucky to have lived this comfortable “normal” life, but it’s been at the expense of less fortunate and undervalued people, places and things. If we continue, as a country and community, to ignore the environmental and social impacts of our industrial “progress” then we’ll continue on the same path we are on now.

And here we are! A novel pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, and drought affect all of us and our livelihoods. All the while, those of us living at a lower socioeconomic status are negatively affected at a higher rate. In our community these are often the farmworkers we all depend on, the backbone of the wine industry.

It’s a mess that we are in. Yet, sadly, the push for more hotels, vineyards and tasting rooms has continued. Right back on the fast track to making these problems worse. Enough is enough.