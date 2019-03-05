We were heartened to see the Editorial Board discuss the most serious problem we have in town: affordable housing. Both the Turley and McCorkle projects make it sound like there is progress but it really isn't much. The Turley project just replaces the condemned housing that was there before. The McCorkle project is new but it comes on the heels of losing affordable housing when the Las Alcobas hotel went in.
We have a long way to go. Our attitudes must change from NIMBY to YIMBY. One prime candidate in our backyard is the St. Helena Catholic School property.
Kim and Jeff Farmer
St. Helena