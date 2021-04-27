Our Housing Hero is here

It is with great surprise that I read the St. Helena Star’s Editorial Bord’s plea for a Housing Hero when one is under its nose.
The board came up with solutions such as for the city to purchase suitable properties, or approach the Sunshine and Safeway markets presumably to utilize their parking lots for housing. In order to secure the enormous funds for the purchase of such properties and for the financing of the affordable housing units, it proposes to impose a sales or real estate transfer tax.
Yet the name of Richard Crebs never entered the Board’s discussion nor does his letter dated March 29 appear in the “Related Subjects” letters column of the St. Helena Star. If the board is looking for a housing hero, it would serve it well to reread Mr. Crebs’ letter ("We need to solve St. Helena's water crisis," April 22).
As a refresher, he proposes for the city to lease to a housing developer 2.3 acres of the Adams Street property (a property it already owns) in which 92 affordable housing units can be built (62 workforce and 30 seniors).
Not only would this arrangement be at no cost to the city but the city will be receiving $520,000 annually. As an icing to the cake, the city will continue to be the owner of the property and do whatever else it wishes to do with it when the lease expires and the property’s value has appreciated perhaps threefold. If this were not enough, the city’s $520,000 annual income is sufficient to service a $9 million bond, which the city can use for a civic center.
We get immediate action, no hiring of a “Housing Development Director” as envisioned by the board (at a $300,000 annual cost and a pension in perpetuity), no sales taxes, no transfer taxes. Instead, annual money in the bank, a civic center and the property is still ours.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga