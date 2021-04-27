Our Housing Hero is here

Not only would this arrangement be at no cost to the city but the city will be receiving $520,000 annually. As an icing to the cake, the city will continue to be the owner of the property and do whatever else it wishes to do with it when the lease expires and the property’s value has appreciated perhaps threefold. If this were not enough, the city’s $520,000 annual income is sufficient to service a $9 million bond, which the city can use for a civic center.