Our public lands

There are many different opinions about the uses and management of public spaces. In an open society such as ours, these issues can and should be examined, debated, and eventually resolved. But I think it is well worth it for us to focus on the singular fact that we have a priceless gift to pass on to future generations. That gift is a legacy of public access to land which is arguably some of the best public land still undeveloped in the Napa Valley.

There are those who would sell it to the highest bidder. They offer up possible amounts we could receive if we sold it to private users, to solve problems in the short term. But no amount can possibly compete with the value of a space open to all, forever, a space where we could gather with our friends, watch our grandkids play, a space that will be all the much more precious as society grows, and housing becomes denser, a place for a stroll alone or with others, a place to connect with our inner selves and with each other, debate the issues of the day over a coffee and with admiration for the unbeatable view.

The Adams Street open space is a “commons” that we, and future generations, should get to enjoy in its entirety, not just as a narrow path next to a high end hotel or housing.