Pacaso is hiring its evangelists

I was advised recently by a fellow “resistor” that Pacaso Homes is advertising to hire “prophets” in Northern California in an effort to convince residents and local government of the benefits to us all of the fractional ownership of our homes.

Well, of course that’s not the job title, but it is the job description. This employee “...will be responsible for evangelizing the power of Pacaso to support a more sustainable housing market and economy among local government, community and business leaders.”

In part, “...will be evaluated on your ability to ... recruit local and vocal validators, supporters, and business partners, and advocate for Pacaso when needed.”

“Evangelize” huh? Guy Kawasaki who, himself, was an “evangelist” for Apple, wrote about how to “evangelize” a product. You should look him up and read some of the ways in which “evangelists” operate. His step by step advice for “evangelists” includes marketing tactics like “Make it great. It's very hard to evangelize crap.” “Position it as a “cause” ...”. “Love the cause. ...” “Localize the pitch. ...” “Look for agnostics, ignore atheists. ...”.