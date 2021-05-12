Pacaso is hurting our community

I'm so concerned about the impact Pacaso is already having on our community. Pacaso says their goal is to democratize second home ownership.

There are two things wrong with this. Their goal, since they are developers, is to make as much money as possible on a piece of property. The democratizing is a way to justify that goal.

The second problem is that prioritizing second homes is not what we want. It doesn't matter who the owners are. There is no discrimination involved. We need people to buy homes to live in, to raise their families, vote, and be involved in the community. These will be tourists.

Importantly, we are missing a unique opportunity to promote St. Helena as a place to live and work from home. Which many people are looking to do right now, as they want to move out of big cities.

Also, the price Pacaso is able to pay for a property raises the price of all properties, and will make it impossible for a family to buy a home here. Every decision in town now seems to be prioritizing tourists and businesses over residents, Including water.

Linda Rose

St. Helena