Paul Galleron is a true hero

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed the write-up in honor of Paul Galleron ("Home from Siberia: St. Helenan's secret odyssey as WWII airman," May 27). I grew up on Galleron Road with Paula Galleron as my best friend. I spent a lot of time at Paul and Alberta’s home. Paul is a true hero. Paula and I are very close to this day (65-plus-year friendship). She misses her Dad so much. This article was well-deserved in honor of Paul -- and very heartfelt. He was a wonderful man and I will forever hold memories of him close to my heart.