Perhaps a new vision for St. Helena can be realized

Anne Carr’s letter re: revitalizing St. Helena got my attention. Having a state highway as our Main Street certainly limits our options. It makes perfect sense to at least consider Money Way and Railroad Avenue as better alternatives to letting vital local businesses die.

Maybe it’s not an option for Money Way or Railroad Avenue to be converted into walking streets. But maybe it is. The idea is certainly worth serious consideration. And as Anne wisely counsels, we need to stop focusing on what we don’t want and direct our energy and imagination to what we do want.

It seems like every week we read letters to the editor either insisting nothing be done to the Adams Street property or insisting it be overdeveloped. I don’t think either option is realistic and until we can agree on a middle ground, the problem won’t be solved. If we can compromise we can put this asset to work for the benefit of all, and perhaps Anne’s vision can be realized.

Michael Oliver

St. Helena