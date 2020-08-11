Permission vs. forgiveness on Sulphur Creek in St. Helena

During a review of our property and the maintenance with respect to the unused portion held for the future, it was determined we were expending labor and expense for weed abatement and other related expenses that could be mitigated by utilizing the property for agricultural purposes. This was confirmed when John Ferons (at the time was City of St. Helena Director of Public Works and Engineer) walked the property and advised the city did not regulate the planting of vineyard and no permits were required. As a result the available acreage north of Sulphur Creek was planted. Subsequently, several years later, the south acreage was also leased for vineyard. Since the property was in the city and zoned agriculture it was assumed it was the same as the previous project.