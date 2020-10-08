Peter White answers critics on conflicts of interest, recusal

These laws make sense –it is just good government practice.

The law was never intended to prevent people who both live and work in a community from being elected, nor is it the law that only commuters, the retired or unemployed people can represent our community.

Despite what some letter writers may try to spin, that has never been a policy or the intent of the fair political practices laws. I have years of experience understanding these disclosure and open government rules. I have always been completely transparent and free from conflicts -and as mayor I will follow the rules as I have always done.

St. Helenans know that I have been very open about my business having consulted for the Wine Train, who does not have any matter pending before the City Council nor will they anytime soon. If they do in the future and my company is still working with them, I of course will follow the law. This is how it is supposed to work. Abiding by the law should not be criticized or made into a political issue.

Our elected officials should not be above the law, and your readers should demand this from all candidates and elected officials. We need less of this type of gaslighting for political gain in both America and St. Helena; we need more leadership.