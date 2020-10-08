Peter White answers critics on conflicts of interest, recusal

I am writing to address some recent accusations printed in the Star by supporters of one of my opponents.
They claim they are concerned about my ability to vote on certain matters, like hotels, once I am elected as mayor.
This is not a real issue but instead an ugly campaign tactic.
I had hoped this election would not turn into campaign “teams” knowingly spreading misinformation or creating false campaign drama to try to tear down other candidates.
There is already too much shouting in politics -and too little accomplishment. Rather than confrontation and accusation, I work instead to educate and build consensus, forge solutions, and get things done. That is why I decided to enter this race and asked St. Helena voters to help us get our town back on track.
As a former City Council member and vice mayor, I am very familiar with the laws governing elected officials.
I hope all elected officials are equally informed. The rules are clear and easy to understand, even for anon-lawyer.
The laws simply say that if an elected official has a financial interest in an issue the City Council will be voting on that same year, they have an obligation to disclose it to the public and recuse themselves from voting on that particular item if the decision is material. This is the same set of laws that says if an elected official has a home within close proximity to a matter being decided, that elected official cannot participate on that issue either.
These laws make sense –it is just good government practice.
The law was never intended to prevent people who both live and work in a community from being elected, nor is it the law that only commuters, the retired or unemployed people can represent our community.
Despite what some letter writers may try to spin, that has never been a policy or the intent of the fair political practices laws. I have years of experience understanding these disclosure and open government rules. I have always been completely transparent and free from conflicts -and as mayor I will follow the rules as I have always done.
St. Helenans know that I have been very open about my business having consulted for the Wine Train, who does not have any matter pending before the City Council nor will they anytime soon. If they do in the future and my company is still working with them, I of course will follow the law. This is how it is supposed to work. Abiding by the law should not be criticized or made into a political issue.
Our elected officials should not be above the law, and your readers should demand this from all candidates and elected officials. We need less of this type of gaslighting for political gain in both America and St. Helena; we need more leadership.
I will be there for St. Helena. I appreciate all of the community support I see every day while walking neighborhoods and look forward leading our town as your mayor.
Peter White
St. Helena
