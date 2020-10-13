Peter White is the one we need as St. Helena mayor

The recent fires have and the effects of COVID-19 have changed the calculus on whom we need as mayor. Neither St. Helena, nor the Upper Valley will ever be the same.

We need to embrace modern conservation efforts including controlled burning and judicious thinning of forests surrounding our town. Peter White will promote that.

We need to rebuild our infrastructure. Peter White is the only one running with actual contracting experience — the only one qualified to oversee these improvements — the only one who can actually read a set of building plans.

We need to tackle our water issues. Peter White is the only one who has lived and worked in both the country and the town and understands the vicissitudes of how water actually works.

We need to rebuild our businesses on Main Street. Peter White is the only one running who has run his own business and knows what small businesses need from Government to allow them to succeed.

He is the only one who has overseen a large staff (at his Berryessa resort) and understands, first-hand the need for workforce housing, and the needs of employees.