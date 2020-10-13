Peter White is the one we need as St. Helena mayor

The recent fires have and the effects of COVID-19 have changed the calculus on whom we need as mayor. Neither St. Helena, nor the Upper Valley will ever be the same.
We need to embrace modern conservation efforts including controlled burning and judicious thinning of forests surrounding our town. Peter White will promote that.
We need to rebuild our infrastructure. Peter White is the only one running with actual contracting experience — the only one qualified to oversee these improvements — the only one who can actually read a set of building plans.
We need to tackle our water issues. Peter White is the only one who has lived and worked in both the country and the town and understands the vicissitudes of how water actually works.
We need to rebuild our businesses on Main Street. Peter White is the only one running who has run his own business and knows what small businesses need from Government to allow them to succeed.
He is the only one who has overseen a large staff (at his Berryessa resort) and understands, first-hand the need for workforce housing, and the needs of employees.
A former City Councilman and Vice Mayor, he was the chair of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and knows more about our traffic problems than anyone else in the race.
And his position on helicopters? Anyone who watched them perform during the fires can see the wisdom in his approach.
With all the competing interests in town, Peter White is the only one trusted by all sides, (even if they don’t always agree with him). He knows how to build consensus.
I admire and honor each candidate who is running. Your commitment to public service is admirable. We are in your debt.
However, given the new needs of our community due to the tragedies of the recent fires, the business stresses due to COVID-19, and the challenges of the future, we must put aside our differences and vote for Peter as he is simply the most qualified candidate on the ballot.
P.S. To the writer who referred to him as a highly paid board member of the Montessori School, my remembrance of him is with a tool belt and an electric drill, volunteering to build the old school so children could have an actual classroom. You decide.
Jeffrey Earl Warren
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
