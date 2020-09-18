Peter White will lead St. Helena back to prosperity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our next mayor needs to understand and have the ability to solve the huge issues before the city. Currently, we do not have the revenue to address our immediate needs -- let alone our future ones. This means not enough money for water, sewer, parks, City Hall, roads and affordable and workforce housing needs.

We need a respected leader who knows that to solve these issues many diverse factions must work together. This means a leader that knows how to work with residents, local businesses, educators and government agencies.

Peter White is that leader. Peter grew up here knows what it means to live and raise a family here. As a general contractor, real estate broker and resort manager at Lake Berryessa, he understands what it means to work here. Peter values and has served on the board and finance council of the St. Helena Catholic School & Parish and the board of the St. Helena Montessori School. Maybe most importantly, through his service on the St. Helena Planning Commission, Tourist Improvement District, St. Helena City Council and as vice mayor, and by serving as chair of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Watershed Information and Conservation Council, Peter White knows how much work it takes to get the many agencies to communicate and collaborate to solve big problems.