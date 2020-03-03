PG&E: Harden your outdated power grid

There’s lots of friction in PG&E bankruptcy proceedings independent of rubbing-two-sticks-together survival training. The crackle of legal tender as lawyers stuff literally hundreds of millions of bankruptcy fees into their pockets; PG&E short-sellers raking in millions from betting on wild swings in share value; governmental entities demanding billions in restitution; investors buying insurance liabilities and then shares apportioned to victims to generate substantial profit through reduction of payments; millions in bonuses to PG&E executives for "exceeding safety goals;" and tens of thousands of fire victims yawning wait for damage payments while the court-approved settlement total diminishes hourly because of due process costs. Then there is the political fiddling.
Governor Newsom’s criticism of PG&E’s documented fire safety and management failures and call for a governmental takeover scrambled the Trump administration climate-change-denier flying squad. One-time Secretary of Agriculture Ryan Zinke blamed “radical environmentalists” for blocking “active forest management” of the 57% of California’s forests under federal ownership. President Trump subsequently signed an executive order calling for massive increases in logging on federal land and threatened to withhold wildfire disaster relief because of California’s failure to "rake" its forests.
Wes Siles, in Outside magazine, writes recently of the discovery of Department of the Interior (part of the Department of Agriculture) emails that revealed that it deliberately inflated estimations of CO2 releases from the Camp and Woolsey fires in 2017 to politically grease the rollback of environmental regulations that keep the logging industry out of federal forests.
The Trump administration also sought to shift the blame for California’s wildfires from climate change to California’s “liberal” government for allowing its water — implying it could have been used to put out wildfires — to flow into the Pacific Ocean. One of the first actions taken by Zinke’s replacement after he was forced to resign — a former lobbyist for California’s Central Valley’s Wetlands Water District — was to divert water from Northern California to areas controlled by the water district he once represented.
The latest political entrant, fanning embers with his hyperactive right hand, is presidential candidate Bernie Sanders now running ads on YouTube assailing PG&E for its environmental and corporate sins and calling for a government takeover. In response, a PG&E spokesman memorialized PG&E’s commitment to the environment: “(PG&E) recognizes the foundational role clean energy has in enabling this transition, and is making significant progress in doing our part with more than 85% of our delivered energy coming from non-emitting resources today.”
PG&E’s dedication to clean energy is breathlessly contradicted by its current plan to minimize the consequences of power shut-offs — predicted by its CEO to regularly occur for at least five more years — by installing gas-powered generators at 20 of its Northern California substations. PG&E’s commitment to clean energy is being undercut though its installation of gas-powered generators to serve 138,000 homes and business and 409,000 people during blackouts. PG&E’s “Distributed Generation-Enabled Microgrid System” will be expanded to substations throughout its California service area.
The anticipated fight over governmental takeover of PG&E is a guaranteed impediment to the health and safety of PG&E’s 16 million customers. According to the New York Times, “A takeover would be costly, and it could face legal challenges from the company’s shareholders. A long battle would delay payments to wildfire victims, many of whom have been waiting two years for compensation.” A recent survey conducted by the University of California for the L.A. Times found that only 17 percent of voters favored a state takeover with an additional 20 percent supporting nonprofit city and county cooperatives.
Totally absent from the current political scuffle dominated by politicians and shareholders outside California is the absolute necessity to harden the PG&E power grid. Instead of implementing such a plan, PG&E’s response to handling the myriad problems with a worn-out power grid is to turbo-charge the perpetual task of trimming, pruning, and clearing landscape thought to impact its high-tension power lines. Although advised by the court to handle the task itself, PG&E almost exclusively relies upon out-of-state subcontractors employing supervisors and workers who never lived in California.
Jesse Duarte, writing for the St. Helena Star, interviewed residents of Angwin about their recent experience with PG&E vegetation clearance crews and found that out-of-state crews haphazardly trim and remove trees, fail to implement erosion measures, and leave behind trash and dead trimmings that only add to the fuel load. According to a recent PG&E report, only 60 percent of its pruning and tree removal efforts passed a work quality review.
Without the immediate comprehensive hardening of the PG&E power grid through new equipment and the burying and encasing of its high-tension power lines to make them virtually impervious to the environment, Californians remain in palpable danger. Gird the grid now and fight the political battles another day.
John D. Murphy
Sang-Froid Vineyards
St. Helena