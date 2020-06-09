PG&E outages anger St. Helena resident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enough is enough! This past week's unannounced PG&E power outage is the end of the line. This outage of approximately four hours follows several previous outages lasting from a few minutes to much more time. Every time there is an outage we have to go through the same ritual of resetting clocks and timers. Some outages require that we reprogram security systems or check that there is no damage to low-voltage systems.

It is time for PG&E to recognize what they are consistently doing to their customers and offer a deduction on their monthly billing.

In addition to the adjustment cost there is a cost of lack of service. We pay by the meter for the cost of gas and electricity so one could say that when the meter is not running one is not paying. How can one use a gas stove if one does not have light to see what one is doing? What about CPAP machines and other medical devices? Fire protection and security systems can be affected due to loss of power. What about refrigerators and freezers and the potential loss of food? Some customers affected by these random closures are on well systems, which affects at a minimum, sanitary conditions including toilets.