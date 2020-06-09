PG&E outages anger St. Helena resident

Enough is enough! This past week's unannounced PG&E power outage is the end of the line. This outage of approximately four hours follows several previous outages lasting from a few minutes to much more time. Every time there is an outage we have to go through the same ritual of resetting clocks and timers. Some outages require that we reprogram security systems or check that there is no damage to low-voltage systems.
It is time for PG&E to recognize what they are consistently doing to their customers and offer a deduction on their monthly billing.
In addition to the adjustment cost there is a cost of lack of service. We pay by the meter for the cost of gas and electricity so one could say that when the meter is not running one is not paying. How can one use a gas stove if one does not have light to see what one is doing? What about CPAP machines and other medical devices? Fire protection and security systems can be affected due to loss of power. What about refrigerators and freezers and the potential loss of food? Some customers affected by these random closures are on well systems, which affects at a minimum, sanitary conditions including toilets.
With considerable thought and open to discussion, I will now deduct the following from my monthly bill ... there are an average of 720 hours of time in a typical month. This last outage of four hours would then be 4/720, rounded off to 1%. My deduction for June so far would be the sum of $30 plus 1% of our June bill.
Hopefully, if enough customers act as we have suggested, PG&E will take notice and not treat us as though we live in a third-world country. Again, enough is enough!
William P. Young
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: The St. Helena police log indicates the June 3 widespread power outage was caused by a transformer fire near a PG&E substation, according to Cal Fire.
