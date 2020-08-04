You have permission to edit this article.
Please consider Mary for Mayor

I have been observing the City Council over the last couple of years and find it to be somewhat timid in its action towards the various proposals that are presented. They often refer to committee or research without really tackling the issue. Mary Koberstein is a rare exception. She listens to the speakers and has come prepared to discuss the issues and reflect on the information in a refined and articulate way. Her take on the need to move issues forward has struck a chord with me in this time of do-nothing governance. These are the qualities that have moved me to support her candidacy for Mayor. Please consider Mary for Mayor!

Steven Kinney

St. Helena

