Please keep David on the St. Helena City Council

I'm so pleased to support David Knudsen for St. Helena City Council. He has done such a good job while he has been on the council. He really cares about our community, its future, and the people who live here. He has a background in finance and economics and has lived in resort towns, so he knows what can happen if we don't plan carefully for our future.

Please keep David on the city council.

Linda Rose

St. Helena

