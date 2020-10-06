Please re-elect Geoff Ellsworth as St. Helena mayor

Keeping my fingers crossed that St. Helena is paying attention to their local election. There are a handful of candidates running throughout the U.S. in 2020 that are truly exciting and Geoff Ellsworth is one of them. Yes, he is on that level.
I returned to my hometown of Napa in 2012 after years of living in other cities, here and abroad, and took a job with Napa TV covering the St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission meetings. Every day that I showed up to work running the cameras for the local station, there was this guy, passionately engaged at every meeting’s public comment, voicing his researched opinions and advocating for the betterment of the local community from which he had grown. He caught my attention. This human, this man who truly cares about social equity and our future would go on to become Mayor. This man is Geoff Ellsworth.
While Napa is looking likely to elect the person who has “put in the time,” Geoff has not only put in his time, but has also walked his talk and continues to do so. I had the pleasure of getting to know Geoff a bit deeper on the Healing Walk led by Xulio Soriano from Yountville to downtown Napa last year and learned more about how he is driven by a real, authentic passion to do what is best for the people and not appease special interests for his own benefit, a trait that is becoming more and more rare throughout Napa County.
Geoff is not a politician for the purposes of climbing a political ladder, nor for social status, nor for his personal financial portfolio. Geoff became mayor and pursues his re-election because he truly cares for the future of the St. Helena residents.
More recently I have had the privilege of working with Geoff on his water series videos. As a documentary filmmaker and as a person paying attention, I also see water being our next big issue which will highlight, to a glaringly harsh realistic degree, both our racial and socioeconomic disparities that reign over Napa County’s cities.
To my knowledge, Geoff is in the minority of elected officials who are paying acute attention to this resource we are all so dependent upon. It is not an infinite substance and Geoff is asking the questions other elected officials are too afraid to ask, perhaps out of ignorance, but likely out of fear to uphold their positions that are more often than not paid for by our highest bidders, those who can create a certain amount of, (albeit temporary), immunity for themselves from the harsh realities of climate change.
Have you researched who “owns” those who are currently serving? I assure you, it’s equally depressing and intriguing.
St. Helena, we need you to thrive. If you go, those of us in Napa will be next. Please, do the right thing by humanity and vote for Geoff Ellsworth to extend his mayoral position. I imagine we’re going to need him for many years to come. Please re-elect Geoff Ellsworth.
Beth Nelsen
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!