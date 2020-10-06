Please re-elect Geoff Ellsworth as St. Helena mayor

Keeping my fingers crossed that St. Helena is paying attention to their local election. There are a handful of candidates running throughout the U.S. in 2020 that are truly exciting and Geoff Ellsworth is one of them. Yes, he is on that level.

I returned to my hometown of Napa in 2012 after years of living in other cities, here and abroad, and took a job with Napa TV covering the St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission meetings. Every day that I showed up to work running the cameras for the local station, there was this guy, passionately engaged at every meeting’s public comment, voicing his researched opinions and advocating for the betterment of the local community from which he had grown. He caught my attention. This human, this man who truly cares about social equity and our future would go on to become Mayor. This man is Geoff Ellsworth.

While Napa is looking likely to elect the person who has “put in the time,” Geoff has not only put in his time, but has also walked his talk and continues to do so. I had the pleasure of getting to know Geoff a bit deeper on the Healing Walk led by Xulio Soriano from Yountville to downtown Napa last year and learned more about how he is driven by a real, authentic passion to do what is best for the people and not appease special interests for his own benefit, a trait that is becoming more and more rare throughout Napa County.