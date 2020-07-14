Please support Geoff & Leslie

St. Helena, like much of the rest of the world, has taken a breath. A forced breath, certainly, but a moment that may not have happened without the global and national challenges. I’ve noticed that many are taking more time to think about what next steps look like now, what is important, how do we move forward differently? Differently … We were facing challenges before. These times have brought those challenges into sharper focus. Those same forces forcing us to take a breath, have brought other things more clearly into focus as well.
For St. Helena, that focus must include Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton. We will be told that as important as climate action is, as precious as our water is, as important affordable housing is, as necessary as the very infrastructure of our community is, that we must subvert those, or at least postpone, to allow more large scale development. We will be promised jobs, tax dollars, visitation shopping on Main, and more. The breath we are taking provides us an opportunity to expand our thinking into new areas. The blessings have been many, and there have been challenges along the way, but where we are now points to the need for diverse revenue streams. Even more importantly, it points to the need for your voice to be heard, your mind to be engaged, as we re-open and re-imagine our future.
With Geoff and Leslie’s deep roots and love for this community, you can be assured that St. Helena’s present and future is their first priority. With Geoff’s voice helping lead the county, as well as the city, on water issues, climate plan action, through his service on committees and commissions, he will bring a continuity sorely needed at this time. Leslie understands many of our needs in ways many of us never could. She has glimpsed them through the eyes of children, and in spending time with her parents. As past and future leaders gathered around, Leslie read or spoke, but just as importantly she listened … for over 34 years.
Both want thoughtful development to help support the community and provide jobs. The challenges we faced before the pandemic forced us into our homes, still exist today; water, waste management, housing, affordability … now we add hunger, joblessness, and so much more. We need leaders who have the vision to explore new opportunities, approaches and innovations to sustain our community. We need leaders who care about a future that provides diverse opportunities for our children and continue to build a community, an inclusive hometown, where all are heard and all belong. Please support Geoff and Leslie for a future that puts the health and well-being of St. Helena first.
Jim King
Napa
