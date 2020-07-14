Please support Geoff & Leslie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena, like much of the rest of the world, has taken a breath. A forced breath, certainly, but a moment that may not have happened without the global and national challenges. I’ve noticed that many are taking more time to think about what next steps look like now, what is important, how do we move forward differently? Differently … We were facing challenges before. These times have brought those challenges into sharper focus. Those same forces forcing us to take a breath, have brought other things more clearly into focus as well.

For St. Helena, that focus must include Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton. We will be told that as important as climate action is, as precious as our water is, as important affordable housing is, as necessary as the very infrastructure of our community is, that we must subvert those, or at least postpone, to allow more large scale development. We will be promised jobs, tax dollars, visitation shopping on Main, and more. The breath we are taking provides us an opportunity to expand our thinking into new areas. The blessings have been many, and there have been challenges along the way, but where we are now points to the need for diverse revenue streams. Even more importantly, it points to the need for your voice to be heard, your mind to be engaged, as we re-open and re-imagine our future.