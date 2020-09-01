Please support Hardy for St. Helena City Council

I am writing to endorse Lester Hardy for the St. Helena City Council.
Lester has demonstrated his personal commitment to the future of St. Helena by his many years of active involvement in our city's government and community activity, including his service on our St. Helena City Council from 1990 to 1994. Beyond that, he has been an active participant in many of the discussions held during city council meetings.
Lester brings a distinguished career of community activity and demonstrated ability in understanding the complex issues that need to be addressed by the council.
It is my pleasure to add my endorsement for Lester Hardy and encourage my fellow citizens to support Lester.
Don Fraser
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!