 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Please support Hardy for St. Helena City Council

Please support Hardy for St. Helena City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

I am writing to endorse Lester Hardy for the St. Helena City Council.

Lester has demonstrated his personal commitment to the future of St. Helena by his many years of active involvement in our city's government and community activity, including his service on our St. Helena City Council from 1990 to 1994. Beyond that, he has been an active participant in many of the discussions held during city council meetings.

Lester brings a distinguished career of community activity and demonstrated ability in understanding the complex issues that need to be addressed by the council.

It is my pleasure to add my endorsement for Lester Hardy and encourage my fellow citizens to support Lester.

Don Fraser

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News