Please vote for Mary as our next mayor

Mayoral candidate Mary Koberstein is a quiet person, but she has no trouble at all speaking up and making her point known. She’s persuasive without being dramatic, open-minded but decisive, and, as we’ve seen from her two years on the Planning Commission as well as her four on the City Council, she works very well with others. She’s both a leader and a team player. Perhaps most importantly, Mary is deeply honest. She reveres the law, not as a set of obstacles to be worked around for personal gain, but as the rulebook for making a community work for us all.