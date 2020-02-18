There have been plenty of comments recently in our local press regarding Measure K. I encourage a “yes” vote for many reasons, but would like to note just two here.
First, several letters have noted that some residents don’t hike, bike, and ride horses on local trails and while that is true, I would like to point out that you don’t have to be a hiker to appreciate our local parks. Have you ever enjoyed a concert in Lyman Park? Or attended a Little League game, or the Farmers’ Market at Crane Park? Twenty percent of funds raised through Measure K (estimated at $1.8 million) goes to Napa County cities’ parks. Our city parks are essential to our communities and Measure K will provide much needed support for these vital community resources that enrich the lives of all of us.
One other issue brought up in a Feb. 10 letter to the editor of Napa Valley Register was that “Measure K proponents say it is needed for forest management to prevent wildfires, a function of CalFire and PG&E (by judicial action).” It seems quite unrealistic that we should expect CalFire and PG&E to manage all the forested acres of Napa County to prevent wildfires.
You may have received the Measure K mailer which included a letter from Tim Streblow (former CalFire Chief) noting that one of the benefits of Measure K is that Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will implement strategies (including selective thinning of flammable brush and vegetation) to minimize impacts of wildfires. There is no magic bullet to protect us, and it will take many of us working together over time to begin to address the threat of wildfires, but we should embrace any and all of these efforts on Napa County lands. Measure K provides funding to address wildfire prevention on the properties the District manages and I believe that is a very important step in the right direction.
Amy Garden
St. Helena