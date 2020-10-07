Progressive Women of Napa Valley announces endorsements

Progressive Women of Napa Valley is pleased to announce our candidate endorsements. Having done endorsements since 2009 we have honed our process to ensure that the candidates we endorse have the values, experience and skills it takes to represent our communities.

Our continued support for Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry never waivers as they all have done exceptional jobs to protect and provide for Napa County.

St. Helena Endorsements

The city of St. Helena faces many challenges in the years to come. Among them are how to revitalize Main Street, how to pay for overdue infrastructure repairs, and how to address a lack of workforce housing. After interviewing seven candidates on this November’s ballot, Progressive Women of Napa endorses Mary Koberstein for mayor and Rosaura Segura and Lester Hardy for City Council. Each of these candidates appears to have the leadership to effectively bring about change

St. Helena Mayor

After two years on the City Council, Mary Koberstein demonstrates a good grasp of the issues. She has a passion for St Helena and has the analytical and business experience to lead the city council into action in 2021.