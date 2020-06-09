Protest messages sent out across the country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No Justice No Peace, Black Lives Matter, I Can’t Breathe, Stand Up for Justice ... messages sent out across the country from protesters. On Monday, June 1, Women Stand Up St. Helena and community members, stood in solidarity on Main Street St. Helena with a very clear message -- No Justice No Peace, Black Lives Matter, Stand Up for Justice, End Police Brutality. The response – overwhelmingly supportive.

However, it doesn’t end there, my friends. We must continue to be a voice for the injustice we see and experience. What can we do? Every time you witness prejudice, discrimination, racism, injustice – SPEAK UP! Say something and stop the virus of racism from transmitting to another person. Vote and take someone else to vote. Talk to others about policies in their own lives that they can influence ... families, churches, workplaces, social groups, city government, police departments, fire departments, hospitals and more.

Join us every Monday at noon at Lyman Park on Main Street in St. Helena for a stand-up vigil for justice. Together we can and will make a difference. As Robert Kennedy said, “Each time someone stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others ... (s)he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.”

Namasté

Beth Lincoln