Proud mother casts her ballot for Geoff

It is most rewarding to me that Geoff Ellsworth having lived most of his life in St. Helena has led him to give back. To “give back” by serving the community as a council member and mayor. During his term, challenging emergencies have occurred requiring constant attention, in addition to the everyday concerns and responsibilities of community operations and development.

Geoff diligently meets with citizens to understand their concerns, ideas and needs. He is keenly aware of serious water and financial issues and understands the importance of teamwork. Our town like most, has suffered major business loss caused by growing internet commerce. Geoff supports development that will maintain our small, agricultural community while recovering commercial life on Main Street and elsewhere in St. Helena.

Geoff is running for a second term, not for self interest, but to continue working with the community to finish ongoing projects, revive those delayed by pandemic and fires, ensure water security, environmental preservation and positive financial stability.

This proud mother casts her ballot for her dedicated son and encourages others to do so as well.