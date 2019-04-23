Mike Thompson and Diane Dillon as well as other local political figures from Yountville, city and county of Napa and Calistoga recently endorsed a yes vote on Measure F. As far as I know they did not contact the No on F campaign to listen to reasons why we oppose the initiative.
They have a right to endorse anything they choose, and I suppose they still have that right in spite of my criticism that follows.
One of our city council members indicated more than one time at council as well as other public meetings that she in effect did not care what the majority of Vineyard Valley residents felt about the RSO even though she knew there were 149 signatures opposing the RSO -- there are 215 units in the Park. She decided that it was the best thing for the unfortunate senior citizens unable to look after themselves, so the city needed to step in. Council agreed. These are my words, but it accurately portrays her intent in the meetings. The leadup to this council’s initial vote defaulted to the world view of unscrupulous landlords and traditional mobile home park environments; the very antithesis to Vineyard Valley ownership and management.
Now we have a popular congressman and county supervisor endorsing a controversial measure and indirectly our city council’s arrogance and lack of diligence, all without having the courtesy or sense to learn about the No on F from the opposition. We support senior citizens but sorry don’t see the connection with Yes on F.
It sounds to me that both of these popular politicians as well as the others I mentioned (1) only care about listening to a portion of their constituents and/or (2) take the lead from their fellow politicos and go along.
I don’t call that good public advocacy.
Tom Vence
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: We asked Mary Koberstein, St. Helena City council member about these issues. Her response is as follows:
First, I thank The Star for the opportunity to respond.
I ran for City Council because I felt then and still do that as a city, we need to make decisions based on sound public policy and that are grounded in known facts. I’ve tried to adhere to that promise throughout my term. I don’t question the endorsements pouring in for Yes on Measure F. They are indicative of local politicians’ understanding of the housing issues we all face and the need to take steps to address them.
The policy considerations favoring mobile home park rent stabilization are well known and are documented in the preamble to the rent stabilization ordinance (RSO) that Council adopted in November 2018. Among other things, we recognized the unique situation in which mobile home park residents find themselves; they own their home, but it sits on leased land. Faced with rising ground rents, a tenant who can no longer afford the rent must sell or physically move the house, often at substantial cost and likely damage to the structure. For that reason, vacancy rates in parks tend to be much lower than other forms of rental housing (the Vineyard Valley rate was hovering around 2.8 percent in late 2018).
In adopting RSO, St. Helena joined over 100 California cities and counties. Our vote came after the entire Council adopted a goal to “Stabilize, Maintain and Improve Access to Housing” in late 2017. It followed the recommendations of the White Paper that we consider RSO because: we have a high ratio of seniors to other age groups and it is growing; housing for fixed income seniors is of critical importance to providing diversity of housing and to accommodate all life stages in the community; and home ownership for seniors is “in short supply and at risk.”
You don’t need to be a real estate genius to understand the underlying dynamics of mobile home parks. A simple Google search will uncover the story. Across the country, hedge funds and REITs are buying up mobile home parks and raising rents, producing enormous returns for investors to the detriment of tenants who can no longer afford the rent. While the current owners of Vineyard Valley state they have no intention of selling, in the same breath they state that when there is a vacancy, the business plan is to increase base rent to “market levels.” It doesn’t necessarily take a sale of the park to push out an existing tenant. Or to prevent a fixed income resident from being able to move in.
RSO has dual objectives: protecting park residents from unnecessary or unreasonable ground rent increases and providing park ownership a just and reasonable investment return. RSO only affects mobile home parks. It is an optional program that establishes base rents at the levels the park owner set as of October 2018. It limits annual rent increases to the lesser of 3 percent or 100 percent of CPI which tracks the park owner’s model. California courts have repeatedly upheld the constitutionality of mobile home park rent stabilization.
I never said I did not care what a majority of people in Vineyard Valley think. Beyond that, the fact is that a majority of leaseholders never expressed disapproval of RSO. The 149 signatures included duplications and multiple signatures at single addresses. Taken together, they represented less than half the mobile home space leaseholders in Vineyard Valley. After the fact, the referendum petition garnered less support, 82 signatures from Vineyard Valley (as reported to City Council by a No on F proponent on Jan. 8, 2019).
What I did say is that we must recognize that there is a life cycle of housing within the community and Vineyard Valley is one part of it. Vineyard Valley is now home to several people who previously lived elsewhere in town. The move no doubt provided financial security while freeing up a single family or other home for someone else, helping to maintain a diversity of housing type that embraces all life stages. I’ve witnessed it on my own street. RSO should be decided based on the best interests of St. Helena in general, and not by the residents of Vineyard Valley at one point in time.
Somewhere between 15-20 percent of households in Vineyard Valley are on the City’s CARE program that subsidizes the cost of their water/wastewater bill. This is a means-tested program modeled after the PG&E program. That amounts to 30 or more homeowners whose gross annual income for a 1-2 person household is $32,920 or less. Many others in Vineyard Valley live on fixed incomes. RSO doesn’t prevent their rents from rising, but it does limit the increases to predictable amounts.
The fact is RSO is an option. Why should those who choose not to participate have the power to prevent those that need and want RSO from signing up?
It is not that we didn’t care or were arrogant. Speaking for myself, I worked to understand the issues and then voted based on policy and facts.