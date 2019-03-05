Torrential rains have drenched Napa Valley, closing roads, causing landslides, raising flood concerns, and dominating both conversations and media attention. Yet here in rain-soaked St. Helena, our local paper decides the most pertinent topic for the weekly cartoon is last year’s mayoral race, in which the Star’s preferred candidate lost and the winner self-funded a large portion of his campaign expenses, effectively putting his money where his mouth is.
One has to question the Star’s motivation.
Susan McWilliams
St. Helena