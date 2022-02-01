Re-imagine & Re-engage: Critical Race Theory

Theories are formulated to explain, predict and understand phenomena, and to challenge and extend existing knowledge. Theorists, those who develop the theories, are academics, scientists, legal scholars and economists. To ensure theories are valid and relevant, data, critical thinking and research are essential. For example, Jean Piaget’s Constructivist Theory was considered a "radical concept" in 1936. He theorized that humans create knowledge through the interaction between their experiences and ideas thus affirming that human development is socially situated and that knowledge is constructed through interaction with others. In other words, we have the opportunity reconstruct our perspective when we encounter those whose beliefs/values, experiences and worldview may be different that our own.

Enter Critical Race Theory, a term which I dare to say most of us had never heard of until the summer of 2020 when protests over the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin took center stage. In September 2020, former president Trump issued an Executive Order excluding from federal contracts any diversity and inclusion training, interpreting it as “Divisive Concepts.” Critical Race Theory (CRT) was considered a divisive concept.

According to the Brookings Institute, legislatures in nine states have passed laws to ban teaching of critical race theory. Twenty more states have pending legislation. None of these state bills actually mention "critical race theory" explicitly, but rather ban discussions and training that infer that the United States is inherently racist. Topics such as conscious and unconscious bias, privilege, discrimination and oppression are banned from that discourse. Furthermore, school boards in Georgia, Utah, Alabama, and Florida have introduced new guidelines to ban CRT-related discussions. At a recent conservative Christian conference, former Vice President Mike Pence said “critical race theory is racism pure and simple and should be rejected by every American of every race.” Senator Ted Cruz went on to say “critical race theory is bigoted, it's a lie, and every bit is racist as the clansman in white sheets.” We hear commentators and pundits extolling their expertise on the subject — except they’ve got it wrong.

Legal scholars Kimberlé Crenshaw, Derrik Bell, Richard Delgado first coined the term critical race theory in the early 1980s. It expanded on the work of Critical Legal Studies which originated in the 1970s to examine how the law and legal institutions serve the interests of the wealthy and powerful at the expense of the poor and marginalized. CRT posits that race and racial inequality are reproduced through the law and could be used to deepen racial inequality. The Brookings Institute states “CRT does not attribute racism to White people as individuals or even to entire groups of people. Simply put, CRT states that U.S. social institutions (criminal justice, educational system, labor market, housing market and healthcare system) are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race.”

Race is a social construct. It was devised in 1776 and embedded into the U.S. Constitution to ensure that power, control and privilege was limited to a few. In order to give the South one third more seats in Congress, Article 1, Section 2, Clause 2 declared that slaves held a 3/5 of a person’s status. This was the law. Not until the end of the Civil War and the passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments was this law repealed. Within ten years, Jim Crow laws enforcing racial segregation and denying basic civil rights were "the law." It took 100 years and the passing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, the Voting Rights Act in 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 to right the wrong. The past informs the present.

CRT recognizes that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies to address inequity and inequality that persists today. Perhaps Piaget’s Constructivist Theory could help us maneuver that metamorphosis from previously held beliefs to an awareness of how history informs our present dialogue. It is through open discussions about the lasting impact of racism, slavery and segregation that we, those of us having never experienced such atrocities, have the opportunity to see, feel and understand its impact on the lives of others. It’s time to open door to those conversations — in the classroom, at city council meetings, with civic groups and community forums. We can deconstruct previously held perspectives and reconstruct an awareness that leads to equity for all. Are you ready to enter into the conversation? Are you ready to be a voice for equity and justice? One would hope ...

Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.