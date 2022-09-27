Re-imagine & Re-engage: Do the work

I was participating in our Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter, holding my signs “Stand for Justice” and “Women’s Rights ... Damn Right,” when my friend Jan Darter brought out a book she thought I’d be interested in reading.

"Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book" by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz is for, in their opinion, “all the people overwhelmed by racial injustice and white supremacy in America, who’ve taken some action and know they can do more, but don’t always know what to do or how to do it, or are afraid of getting it wrong or not knowing enough and are left wondering what do I doooo ... ” Their invitation elicited an immediate response within me. A message from the universe that awareness of prejudice, discrimination and implicit bias is ongoing and challenging. It is a journey with ups and downs, twists and turns and missed opportunities to be a voice when we hear overt racist comments or see incidents of injustice. It beckons us to “do the work.”

Our group, Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter, began that journey in June of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin. We hold vigil in front of Lyman Park from noon to 1 p.m. We receive thumbs up and honks of support. We also receive some vile and abusive comments. We hold our ground. We don’t respond to negativity. In September 2020 Mayor Ellsworth extended an invitation to our group to present our concerns to the City Council. Our input and that of the community lead the passage of Resolution 2020 declaring that racism is a public health issue. The City Council set forth an agenda that included listening sessions to hear the voices of the people in our community who shared their experiences of prejudice, discrimination and racism in St Helena.

The City Council took action in March 2021. They revised their Vision and Mission Statement to specifically address diversity, equity and inclusion. Goal 4: Section E: “Creates a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee with a seat for a youth member to identify recommendations to ensure a more socially diverse and inclusive community.” No action plan, time line or resources are listed. It’s 18 months later and no committee has been formed. It’s time to “do the work.”

Unfortunately racism and discrimination continues to thrive quietly in our Upvalley community. Consider the August 2022 incident at Goose and Gander that made the national news: "St. Helena restaurant apologizes to South African musician after racial profiling incident" (ABC 7 NY). An apology and a promise of sensitivity training was the response. Napa Valley is a destination for people from around the world and must recognize that actions speak louder than words. It’s time for businesses to “do the work.”

Life experiences and social interactions with those who may be different than ourselves is challenging. However, if we want to grow in awareness and cultivate respectful relationships then it’s time for all of us to “do the work.”

The following quote by John Lewis, legislator and civil rights advocate, captures the essence of what it takes to address injustice:

“Study the path of others to make your way easier and more abundant. Lean toward the whispers of your own heart, discover the universal truth, and follow its dictates. Know that the truth always leads to love and the perpetuation of peace. Its products are never bitterness and strife. Clothe yourself in the work of love, in the revolutionary work of nonviolent resistance against evil. Anchor the eternity of love in your own soul and embed this planet with goodness. Release the need to hate, to harbor division, and the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace, in your heart, knowing that the battle of good to overcome evil is already won. Choose confrontation wisely, but when it is your time don’t be afraid to stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice. And if you follow your truth down the road to peace and the affirmation of love, if you shine like a beacon for all to see, then the poetry of all the great dreamers and philosophers is yours to manifest in a nation, a world community, and a Beloved Community that is finally at peace with itself.”

Do the work. Stand up. Speak up. Vote!