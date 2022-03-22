Re-imagine & Re-engage: Earning a merit badge

We could learn something from the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Yes, they’ve gone through some difficult times in the past years, but have emerged to recognize where they’ve come up short and what they need to do to change course. Think Spike Lee’s 1989 movie “Do the Right Thing” and you understand the impact that awareness of and ability to counter prior decisions is possible.

Enter the newest “required” BSA merit badge — Citizenship in Society, which focuses on diversity, equity, inclusion and ethical leadership; and why these qualities are important in society (that would be us) and Scouting. According to the BSA website, It compliments existing merit badges, such as American Cultures, Citizenship in the Community, Disability Awareness and American Heritage which require Scouts to learn and grow in their understanding of diverse perspective and to spur positive action.

“The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” said Roger Mosby, president and chief executive officer of The Boy Scouts of America. “This merit badge aligns with both the Scout Oath and Scout Law, which encourage Scouts to respect the beliefs of others, to be kind and courteous, and to help other people at all times.”

Merit badges teach and challenge Scouts. “Citizenship in Society merit badge is an important initiative to help learn about the diverse identities we each possess, understand different perspectives, experiences, and promote good citizenship in society,” said Elizabeth Ramirez-Washka, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of diversity & inclusion, Boy Scouts of America.

Perhaps this could be a required merit badge for not only our civic leaders, politicians, and educators, but for all of us who profess our lack of bias toward those whose lived experiences are different than our own. Dare I say, we all need to be challenged sometimes and if Scouts can do it, so can we! We don’t need a fancy facilitator or an "expert" in the field. We need a willingness to step out of our comfort zone and face our biases and prejudices head on.

Previous Re-Imagine & Re-Engage articles have encouraged us to "have the discussion," but without guidance we don’t know where to start or who to include in our group. The Boy Scouts of America have provided the road map (here’s the link to the merit badge — www.scouting.org/dei) for us to begin the journey. Are we ready? Do we really want to enter into this edgy dialogue?

Here are a few, but not all, of the Citizenship in Society requirements:

1. Research the following terms and explain them to your merit badge counselor: identities, diversity, equity, equality, inclusion, discrimination, ethical leadership.

2. Consider ethical decision making: Think about a time you faced an ethical decision. What did you do? How did it make you feel? Share if you’d do anything different in the future.

3. What can you personally do to create a welcoming environment? How do you "go out of your way" to make someone else feel included and welcomed?

4. Discuss how stereotyping people can be harmful and how it leads to prejudice and discrimination.

5. How can you have a positive impact on diversity, equity and inclusion?

First thoughts? Positive/Negative? Relevant to your life? Relevant to those people in your life? To your community? Do you think that by engaging in this process you’d emerge a better person? We’d all like to be better, but the first step in this process is awareness — an awareness that prods us to delve deeper — to discover what is holding us back from taking action when we see inequities. When we grow in awareness, our compassion and understanding for others opens us to an appreciation for diversity and all the complexities it presents.

Let’s take the challenge and “do the right thing.” Invite family, friends and colleagues to your table and begin the conversation. Earning the Citizenship in Society merit badge is an opportunity change our response from bias and fear of ‘the other’ to an appreciation of diversity, from inequity to equity, from exclusion to inclusion. We have a choice how to spend our time. If Scouts can do it, so can we! Create a welcoming environment of love, compassion and empathy, and the world changes for the better. We can be an example and make a difference in the lives of those who live in our neighborhood, community, nation and the world.

Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.