Re-imagine & Re-engage: Health equity

Access to and provision of healthcare in the United States is not equally distributed. This is not new. It's been going on for centuries. Hence the result — significant disparities in health outcomes between ethnic groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control, African-Americans are two times more likely to die of heart disease than whites. Black, Hispanic or Native American are two to four times more likely to develop diabetes, three times more likely to have an amputation, and 20% more likely to die from end-stage renal disease than Whites. Infant mortality and maternal mortality reflect the same contrasting statistics. Health outcomes demonstrate the disparity between groups of people.

These numbers have remained static. Why? For the past 200 years our healthcare system has engaged in systemic segregation and discrimination based on race, ethnicity and religion. I’d like to share a personal story with you. In the mid-1970s, while living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, my husband lost consciousness at a football game. He was in critical condition. The ambulance took him directly to Misericordia Hospital, a small Black-owned and -operated facility with inadequate resources to deal with his condition. Mount Sinai Medical Center, with a state of the art emergency room, was just six blocks away. Why they didn't take him there? I learned that if you were Black and living in Milwaukee, the ambulance took you to Misericordia Hospital. Black-owned and -operated hospitals began in the late 1800s as a result of being denied access to healthcare. Emma Reynolds, a Black woman living in Pennsylvania, had been denied entrance into the city’s nursing program. The year was 1891. That rejection led her to establish Provident Hospital, the first Black-owned, Black-operated hospital in the country. Until the 1960s many hospitals still did not admit Black patients.