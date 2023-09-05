Affirmative action is thought to have begun in 1865 when Congress passed the Reconstruction Act, the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments and the Civil Rights Act ensuring the rights of Black Americans.

It abruptly ended in 1877 when a tie vote in the Electoral College led to “the Compromise” — an informal, unwritten agreement in which Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was awarded the White House on the understanding that he would withdraw federal troops from South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana, thereby ending Reconstruction and effectively overturning the Civil Rights Act.

Jim Crow laws emerged. Discrimination and segregation replaced equal opportunities in employment, education and civil rights. Courageous people would challenge the status quo.

On June 7, 1892 Homer Plessy (a Black man) took affirmative action while riding the East Louisiana Railroad. He sat in the White compartment, was arrested and charged with violating the state law. In 1896 his case made it to the Supreme Court, which ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that racial segregation laws did not violate the U.S. Constitution as long as the facilities for each race were equal in quality. “Separate and unequal” reigned for the next 50-plus years.

Oliver Brown, Mrs. Richard Lawton, Mrs. Sadie Emmanuel, et al. took affirmative action when they agreed to be the appellants in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. They deemed that segregation of public schools was a violation of the 14th Amendment. In 1954 the Supreme Court agreed and declared all laws establishing “segregation in public schools unconstitutional.”

In 1957 affirmative action was taken by Ernest Green, Elizabeth Eckford, Jefferson Thomas, Terrance Roberts, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Minnijean Brown, Floria Ray Karlmark, Thelma Mothershed and Melba Pattillo Beals. Known as The Little Rock Nine, they attempted to enter the racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. These courageous young African American students stood at the front door affirming equal rights under the law.

The term affirmative action was first coined in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy when he issued Executive Order 10925. It required government contractors to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin." The intent of this executive order was to affirm the government's commitment to equal opportunity for all qualified persons, and to take positive action to strengthen efforts to realize true equal opportunity for all Americans.

In the late ‘60s college admission departments around the country began to consider race as a factor in their admission process with the understanding that all applicants were equally qualified to attend. The goal of these policies was to accept more students of color who had historically been excluded from colleges and universities.

Challenges to college admission based on race followed. Allan Bakke, a White man who was denied entrance to UC Davis Medical School twice, claimed discrimination based on his race. The Supreme Court ruled that race could not be the only factor in those decisions. In the 2003 Supreme Court case Grutter v. Bollinger, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor cast the decisive vote to uphold affirmative action in higher education. She concluded that affirmative action in college admissions is justifiable, but not in perpetuity. “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest (in student body diversity) approved today.”

All of that changed on June 23 when the Supreme Court ruled affirmative action in college admissions to be unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court. In part he argued “the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.” Interestingly, he left the door open in his conclusion when he wrote “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

Given the decision of the Supreme Court, how do we ensure an equitable educational opportunity? First and foremost we, as a country, must place a high value on education. Second, provide free tuition and a monthly stipend to those enrolled in the Teacher Credentialing program. Third, pay teachers a salary commiserate with the vital role they play in forming student’s educational foundation. Fourth, allot monies to ensure all schools have the resources, additional educational opportunities such as drama, music, art and STEM classes along with internet access to ensure an environment in which students can thrive. Last but not least, offer free tuition to students attending community colleges that provide an automatic transfer to a state university or college.

Where would we find the finances needed to provide such educational opportunities? In 2022 the federal spending on education was $76.4 billion. In contrast, federal spending on the military was $877 billion. Perhaps we could flip those budgeted dollars and make education the priority. Just sayin’.

Stand Up. Speak Up. Vote.