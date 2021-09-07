Re-imagine & Re-engage: Outrage

Outrage. We’ve all experienced it. Sometimes we act on it, hoping to bring about an awareness in others of the injustice in front of our eyes. We may tamp it down so as to not make them “feel uncomfortable.” Or, we ramp it up a notch — using a loud voice accompanied by facial features and hand gestures — to emphasize our impassioned plea. Four hundred years later Benjamin Franklin’s words remain relevant. Until those of us who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are, little will be done to bring justice to inequities found in our immigration policies, socioeconomics, graduation rates and prison population.

During the last two weeks of August, major news networks displayed videos of thousands of Afghans attempting to flee their country. Many of them worked as interpreters for the military and the media. Communities across the United States opened their doors to these refugees. But not everyone. Annie Karni, of The New York Times, wrote that some Republican leaders expressed concern that President Biden was “opening the United States to dangerous foreigners.” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was quoted as saying “We’ll have terrorists coming across our borders.” A similar mantra plays out daily at the border with Mexico. The belief, held by some, is that “they” are trying to take over “our” country. Another perspective — we are all immigrants. Our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents came to America seeking a better life. Is it any different today? Ask yourself this question: When did your family/ancestors first come to this country? Why did they come? Or were they already here? The Indigenous people were already here. For more than 10,000 years the Wappo lived here in “Talahalusi,” (now known as the Napa Valley). Did our forebears take their land, deny them the respect deserved? Have we, as a community, acknowledged the sacred land beneath us? They place they called “home.” Are you outraged?