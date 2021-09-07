Re-imagine & Re-engage: Outrage

“Justice will only be served when those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Benjamin Franklin, 1706-1790
Outrage. We’ve all experienced it. Sometimes we act on it, hoping to bring about an awareness in others of the injustice in front of our eyes. We may tamp it down so as to not make them “feel uncomfortable.” Or, we ramp it up a notch — using a loud voice accompanied by facial features and hand gestures — to emphasize our impassioned plea. Four hundred years later Benjamin Franklin’s words remain relevant. Until those of us who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are, little will be done to bring justice to inequities found in our immigration policies, socioeconomics, graduation rates and prison population.
During the last two weeks of August, major news networks displayed videos of thousands of Afghans attempting to flee their country. Many of them worked as interpreters for the military and the media. Communities across the United States opened their doors to these refugees. But not everyone. Annie Karni, of The New York Times, wrote that some Republican leaders expressed concern that President Biden was “opening the United States to dangerous foreigners.” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was quoted as saying “We’ll have terrorists coming across our borders.” A similar mantra plays out daily at the border with Mexico. The belief, held by some, is that “they” are trying to take over “our” country. Another perspective — we are all immigrants. Our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents came to America seeking a better life. Is it any different today? Ask yourself this question: When did your family/ancestors first come to this country? Why did they come? Or were they already here? The Indigenous people were already here. For more than 10,000 years the Wappo lived here in “Talahalusi,” (now known as the Napa Valley). Did our forebears take their land, deny them the respect deserved? Have we, as a community, acknowledged the sacred land beneath us? They place they called “home.” Are you outraged?
Housing insecurity is a major concern. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 1.6 million Californians (14% of the population) are behind on their rent. Unemployment soared during the pandemic. Unable to pay rent or mortgage payments, homelessness was the only option. According to California Health Care Foundation (www.chcf.org), on any given day, 150,000 Californians are homeless. Folks in Mountain View were “outraged” at the number of RVs that lined their streets. Measure C, which prohibits large vehicles from parking on 444 of the 525 streets of their town, passed overwhelmingly. Ostensibly to provide traffic safety, the measure actually ensures that the homeless are forced out. Consider housing in our community ... or the lack thereof. No, we don’t have RVs lining our streets, but we’ve had folks sleeping under the bridge. Have you ever been homeless? Forced to live in a car? In a tent? Unable to pay your rent? Are you outraged?
According to a report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, homeless students are among the groups most likely to experience learning loss during the pandemic. The lack of services may have long-lasting impacts on their academic careers. Homelessness, poverty, immigrant status, and income inequality factor in a student’s ability to stay in school and graduate. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, the U.S. graduation rates have improved since 2000 — but not for all. The most recent statistics indicate that of those who enter the 9th grade and graduate in four years, 93% are Asians, 89% White, 82% Hispanics, 80% Blacks and 74% American Indian/Alaskan Native. Is it the result of inadequate resources? Qualified teachers? Availability of counselors, librarians, healthcare? Internet access? While these statistics may not reflect our community graduation rate, it nonetheless strikes a chord of inequity, injustice that begs for “outrage.” Are you?
Sans a high school diploma ... then low-paying jobs, unemployment or prison awaits. The Federal Bureau of Prisons statistics indicate that Blacks make up 38.2% of the prison population, yet they are only 13% of the U.S. population. Similarly, Hispanics are 23% of the prison population (18% of US population) and Native Americans 2.5% (1.5% of U.S. population). Yet, Asian/Pacific Islanders make up 1.5% of the prison population, but are more than 9% U.S. population, and Whites are 30% of the prison population yet are 60% U.S. population. Why the disparity between the prison population and the U.S. population? Are some people just ‘more violent’ than others or does it have to do with racism/discrimination, lack of quality education, under-employment, poverty, racial disparities in arrests (www.ppic.org), or judges who mete out inequitable sentences (www.sentencingproject.org). Are you outraged?
It’s time to re-imagine and re-engage. Take an inventory. Consider giving your time, attention and resources to address inequities in immigration, housing, education and incarceration. Until those of us who are “unaffected” are as “outraged” as those who are, justice will not be served.
Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.