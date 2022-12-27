Re-imagine & Re-engage: Police reform

In the early 19th century, police officers carried guns (usually their own) because Americans carried guns. Guns were necessary for hunting and to defend livestock from wild animals, For those who lived in territories, U.S Marshalls and deputies were the law of the land. Policing in America began in earnest in the 19th century with the initiation of slave patrols in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Following the Civil War, the U.S. Army operated like police. in 1890 following an attempt to "disarm" a Lakota settlement at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, they massacred hundreds of Lakota men women and children. American vigilantes (those who followed their own sense of law and order) were more likely to kill indigenous people and people of color. Between 1840 and 1920 it is reported that more than 500 Mexicans and Mexican Americans were lynched.

In 1957 the International Association of Chief of Police adopted the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. It opened with this statement. “As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.” iacp.org)

Present day: Say their names. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant, Tamir Rice, Jacob Blake, Juan Adrian Garcia ...

According to Willam Finnegan, “Law enforcement kills more than one thousand Americans a year. Many are unarmed, and a disproportionate number are African American.”

Reforming police culture, whose mantra is to “Protect and Serve,” requires a paradigm shift from the current perspective that if you are Black or Mexican or Native American or a person of color, you are automatically suspect. Arrests in California reflect those racial disparities. Statistics do not lie. According to Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), New Insights into California Arrests: Trends, Disparities, and County, “African Americans make up 5% of California's population, yet they account for 16.3% of all arrests. Latinos are only 38% of the population, nevertheless they are 41.4 % of all arrests. Whites are 38% of population, however only 36% of arrests; while Other (Asian, PI, NH, NA) are 16.9% of the population and are only 6.4% of arrests. Consistent with historical data, there are a disproportionate number of Black and Latino arrested each year."

In 2015 the California legislature passed the Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) which required all law enforcement agencies to collect officer-perceived demographics and other detailed data for all pedestrian and traffic stops. In 2020 I contacted St. Helena Police Chief Hartley and asked him for the data. His response was that they were not required to do it until April 1, 2023. I remember thinking why wait? Aren’t you curious? In a December 20, 2022 email I requested an update on RIPA. Chief Hartely stated “We started on 1 Jan 2022 per legislative mandate.”

The PPIC 2021 report Racial Disparities in Law Enforcement Stops analyzed data (RIPA) results from 4 million stops by California’s 15 largest law enforcement agencies in 2019. It examined the extent to which people of color experience searches, enforcement, intrusiveness, and use of force differently from white people. “Our analysis — which focuses in particular on differences between Black and White Californians — reveals notable differences.”

• Black Californians are more than twice as likely to be searched as white Californians, at about 20 percent versus 8 percent of all stops.

• Searches of Black civilians are somewhat less likely to yield contraband and evidence than searches of white civilians.

• Black people are over-represented in stops not leading to enforcement — defined as an officer declining to issue even a warning — as well as in stops leading to an arrest.

• Black individuals are almost twice as likely to be booked into jail as white individuals.

Creating a police culture that recognizes bias and systemic racism is the first step. Current statistics validate the need to re-examine and re-engage in what it means to “protect and serve” everyone in the community equally. In a July 20, 2020 St. Helena Star article, Chief Hartley “invited public comments about the department’s policies and pledged to participate in ongoing review of the department that could include a community survey.” It’s been two and a half years. Has there been a community survey specific to policing UpValley?

Let’s re-imagine a 21st-century Public Safety department. One that recognizes the impact of implicit bias and systemic racism and focuses on building relationships and trust between police and the community they serve. One that requires annual diversity, inclusion and bias training to help officers understand and respect the cultural differences of the community. One that implements body-worn cameras to increase transparency and accountability policing. One that institutes Policy 392 which designates a community relations coordinator, creates a community advisory committee reflective of the demographics of the city, and conducts annual surveys.

It’s time ... it’s past time for police reform.