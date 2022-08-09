Re-imagine & Re-engage: SCOTUS

An article in the Atlantic (June 2022) entitled, “The Supreme Court is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power and Congress Should Claw It Back” piqued my interest. Authors Nikolas Bowie and Daphna Renan, professors at Harvard Law School, write, “It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements.

To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.” Following the recent decisions from the Supreme Court at the end of the June, demonstrators across the country countered each ruling, making their voices heard loud and clear. To them it appeared like the Court’s dictates did not a reflect the opening line of the US Constitution – “We the People.”

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has adjudicated such contentious battles. In the mid 1800s the question of slavery reached the Court. In 1848 Dred Scott, an enslaved Black man, and his wife Harriet sued for their freedom in Missouri. They claimed that they were free due to their residence in a free territory where slavery was prohibited.

The Dred Scott v. Sanford case reached the Supreme Court and in 1857 it ruled that enslaved people were not citizens of the United States and therefore could not expect any protection from the federal government or the courts. Furthermore, they decreed that the federal government did not have the power to abolish slavery.

The Republican Party at the time was outraged. Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address rejected the premise from the Supreme Court. Following the Civil War, Congress enacted the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments abolishing slavery, assuring them the rights to own property, to serve in the legislature and to vote. The incumbent Republican Party passed legislation to ensure the rights of all people, sometimes overruling the Court.

When they lost control of Congress in 1875, the Court stepped in with its own interpretation of the US Constitution, thwarting those Amendments and Reconstruction. Furthermore, they declared that Congress has no power to enact such dictates. The key word here is interpretation.

The next one hundred years proved them wrong on many accounts. “We the People” stood up and challenged those interpretations. Think Brown v. Board of Education (ending racial segregation in schools); Loving v. Virginia (permitting interracial marriage); Roe v. Wade (protecting reproductive rights); Obergefell v. Hodges (assuring marriage equality). Moreover, Congress legislated the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the Equal Pay Act, all important matters of equality.

In addition to creating legislation, the Senate’s authority extends to the confirmation of Supreme Court justices, which can be contentious as evidenced by televised proceedings including claims and counter claims by Senators concerning candidates’ credentials.

Consider the hearings of Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse as presented by Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford. Both nominees received a confirmation in the Senate. Following the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016, President Barak Obama nominated Merrick Garland.

Even though there were 234 days prior to the next election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow an up or down vote, stating the nominee should be chosen by the next president. Six years later, in contradiction to his previous stance, and with only six weeks prior to the next presidential election, he ensured that Amy Coney Barrett would receive confirmation. Following the resignation of Justice Breyer, President Joe Biden announced he would nominate a Black women to the Supreme Court. The current Republican Party, no longer the Party of Lincoln, was outraged.

I ask the question - does it always have to be so political? The answer – it depends who is in the White House and who is the Senate leader. It’s a political dance that needs no partner, just the power to control either the Supreme Court or the Senate. Over the past two hundred and forty years, the Court has, at times, been deemed either too liberal or too conservative when it bows to the politics of the day.

So how might we re-imagine and transform the structure of the Supreme Court? Congress will need to legislate an Amendment setting justice’s term limits to sixteen years, and requiring confirmation of a nominee by the Senate within eight weeks. That way, each president would have more opportunities to nominate justices.

The Supreme Court sent a reverberating message to “We the People” in their June 2022 ruling retracting the reproductive rights of women, meanwhile ignoring the current crises of climate change, gun violence, and the separation of church and state. The Court has been wrong in the past and is again now. However, “We the People” have power to counter those edicts, as recently demonstrated by Kansas voters, who overwhelmingly rejected the ballot initiative proposed by their legislature. Stand Up. Speak Up. Vote.