Re-imagine & Re-engage: The Electoral College

" … for two centuries supporters of the Electoral College have built their arguments on a series of faulty premises. The Electoral College is a gross violation of the cherished value of political equality. At the same time, it does not protect the interests of small states or racial minorities, nor does it serve as a bastion of federalism. Instead the Electoral College distorts the presidential campaign so that candidates ignore most small states — and many large ones — and pay little attention to minorities."

— George C. Edwards III, leading scholar of the U.S. presidency

Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution established the role of "elector." How and why did "electors" come to be such a political influence in the outcome of the presidential election?

First, a look back in history. In 1787 delegates at the Constitutional Convention debated who should elect the president — the Congress or a nationwide popular vote. Darrel West, author of “It’s time to abolish the Electoral College,” opines that the founders explicitly rejected a popular vote for president because they did not trust voters to make a wise choice. In addition, there was concern that larger states, with a greater population, would affect the outcome. In order to create an equal playing field, a compromise proposed by Alexander Hamilton (Federalist Paper 68) was accepted by the delegates. It guaranteed electors votes in proportion to the representation of their state in the House and Senate.

The Brennan Center for Justice posits that the Electoral College had “racist origins — when established, it applied the three-fifths clause, which gave a long-term electoral advantage to slave states in the South — and continues to dilute the political power of voters of color. It incentivizes presidential campaigns to focus on a relatively small number of 'swing states.' The American Bar Association has criticized the Electoral College as 'archaic' and 'ambiguous.'"

These dynamics continue to spur debate about the system’s democratic legitimacy. There have been several contested Electoral College results since its inception. In 1800 Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr received the same number of electoral votes. Jefferson was elected by the House of Representatives. In 1824 no candidate received the necessary 131 votes; thus the House of Representatives made the decision. The most egregious outcome followed the 1876 election in which neither Rutherford B. Hayes nor Samuel Tilden (who won the popular vote) won a decisive electoral vote. The compromise: If Hayes agreed to withdraw federal troops from the South, then the House of Representative would elect him president. This lead to the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of Jim Crow laws.

The 2000 election was another memorable moment: Al Gore (who won the popular vote) versus George W. Bush. Hanging chads and the intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to continue counting the votes were the headlines.

Over the past 200 years, more than 700 proposals have been introduced in Congress to reform or eliminate the Electoral College. In 1934 a proposed amendment to the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College lost by only two Senate votes. In 1979 a vote to establish a national popular vote failed by three votes. Amending the Constitution is no easy task. It requires a two-thirds passage by both the House and the Senate, and ratification by 38 states. The 116th Congress introduced three amendments to end the Electoral College. None made it to the floor for debate or vote. Given the current political polarization, passing an amendment seems unlikely.

Enter the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which first came about in 2006.

This state-based approach preserves the Electoral College, state control of elections, and the power of the states to control how the president is elected. Their goal is to abolish the need for an Electoral College without amending the Constitution. Simply put, states award their votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote.

According to the National States Legislatures website, the National Popular Vote Initiate has been passed in 23 states for a total of 196 electoral votes. It’s an uphill climb as the majority of states who have signed on are Democratic. The compact goes into effect when enough states sign on to total 270 electoral votes. Hence, the popular vote winner WINS!

“A national popular vote would help ensure that every vote counts equally, making American democracy more representative,” said Tim Lay from the Brennan Center For Justice.

The Founders had it wrong in 1787. We the People are quite capable of making wise decisions about who should be the president of the United States of America. Support the National Popular Voter movement. Be a voice. Stand up. Speak up. Thank you for voting!