The empathy wall — ah yes. The question is, can I get over it — again?

I did it once four years ago while reading Arlie Hochschild’s book "Strangers In Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right." Hochschild, a sociologist and professor/researcher at UC Berkeley, travelled to arch-conservative Louisiana bayou country. Her goal was to “truly listen to the other side ... to understand why they believe — and feel — the way they do.”

Threaded throughout the book was the challenge to get over the empathy wall, which she defined as an “obstacle to deep understanding of another person, one that can make us feel indifferent or even hostile to those who hold different beliefs.”

As I read her book then, I found myself saying, “How could they believe this or that ... what are they thinking?" It took me two-thirds of the book before I got over the empathy wall, but I did, I GOT IT! While I may not have agreed with their opinions, I understood why they believed what they did and held firm to those beliefs.

The challenge to get over the empathy wall emerged again a couple of weeks ago while watching an episode of “America at the Crossroads” hosted by PBS consultant Judy Woodruff. The series examines the divisions fracturing the United States. The topic that week: What are Iowa Republicans thinking after Donald Trump’s federal indictment?

The focus group was lead by Sarah Longwell, a Republican conservative pollster. Her initial question was “How many of you have heard that Donald Trump was indicted for a second time recently?” All raised their hand.

One respondent asserted, “I think he is being set up.” When asked why, she answered “Well, it’s too arranged. Everything is too arranged. And when the FBI went in and raided his property at Mar-a-Lago, how do we know what they did and they didn’t do?”

Another person claimed, “It’s baloney.” And then added “I think, I mean, just why isn’t Biden indicted? Just because he gave (classified documents) back at an appropriate time? I mean, really? He did exactly the same thing.”

A 2014 Pew Research study found that “the most politically engaged on each side see those in the 'other party' not just as wrong, but as so misguided that they threaten the nation’s well-being.” In a 2022 study they found that “Partisan polarization has long been a fact of political life in the United States. But increasingly, Republicans and Democrats view not just the opposing party but also the people in that party in a negative light. Growing shares in each party now describe those in the other party as more closed-minded, dishonest, immoral and unintelligent than other Americans.”

Since its inception, our country has experienced political and ideological divides, some with far greater consequence. Consider the following events: the Civil War, women’s suffrage, civil rights, segregation, the Equal Rights Amendment, the Vietnam War, same-sex marriage and more.

Lines were drawn on both sides. Families were split. Friendships ended. Discourse and tumult ensued. Yet at some point we found common ground and moved forward with renewed awareness and respect for another’s view.

Hochschild asks the question, “Is it possible, without changing our beliefs, to know others from the inside, to see reality through their eyes, to understand the links between life, feeling and politics; that is, to cross the empathy wall?”

Take a moment and contemplate your beliefs. Now think about someone who espouses the opposite. The challenge to “truly listen” may seem daunting. Yet there are people and organizations that are stepping up to the plate to help us do just that.

One national organization with alliances across the country, Braver Angels (braverangels.org), is leading the way. Their mission: "Building a House United." They posit that Americans on opposite sides of the political spectrum don’t only disagree on issues — they increasingly dislike one another. This growing partisan animosity is the crisis of our time and threatens our nation. Braver Angels exists to address this challenge. Their website encourages the reader to join other Americans who “believe that the fight to save our nation begins with a ceasefire among ourselves.”

One Small Step, another national group, brings strangers with different political views together to record a 50-minute conversation — not to debate politics, but to learn more about who we are as people. Created by StoryCorps (storycorps.org), One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us — even those with whom we disagree.

We have options. We can remain adamant about our beliefs and voice loudly to those who espouse the same or we can climb over the empathy wall as we “truly listen to the other side" and truly "understand why they believe — and feel — the way they do.”

Speak Up. Stand Up. Climb the empathy wall.