Re-imagine & Re-engage: The right to vote

The quilters from Gee's Bend, Alabama have a story to tell.

Descendants of slaves owned by the Pettway family of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, they came into prominence in 2000 for their unique quilts created from old clothes, grain/flour sacks and cloth remnants from relatives who’d passed away. As the story goes, an art collector from New York City was intrigued by a photograph of their work entitled “work-clothes quilt draped over a woodpile.” He traveled south and met Annie Mae Young, the woman whose quilt was in the photo. She offered to give him the quilt for free, but he insisted on paying her. Word spread to the other Gee’s Bend quilters that “there was a crazy White man in town paying good money for raggedy old quilts,” writes Amei Wallach of the Smithsonian Magazine. Since then, their work has been displayed at the Whitney Museum in New York, de Young Museum in San Francisco, and multiple museums across the country.

I met them while taking a class at the annual Quilters Affair in Sisters, Oregon. They taught us how to make “Gee’s Bend” quilts and shared their stories. One captured my attention — their determination to vote. It’s Election Day in the 1960s. There were two routes to the poll station. One was a river ferry which took 45 minutes. The other, a circuitous route over rutted back roads, took six hours. For some unknown reason, on Election Day, the ferry was sabotaged and found smoldering. Determined to vote, they got into cars, drove the six hours to the poll station and voted. They knew their rights!

The right to vote was prohibited to their ancestors — the slaves of the Pettiway family of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. That changed with the passage of the the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of the citizens of the United States ... ” The 15th Amendment prohibits the U.S. or any state to deny a citizen the right to vote based on that person's "race, color, or previous condition of servitude."

Within 10 years, opportunities to vote were thwarted by the enforcement of the poll tax, also known as a "head tax," ostensibly a source of income for the government. However, poll taxes were used to disenfranchise impoverished and minority voters, thus discouraging poorer citizens from voting. This tax disproportionately affected minorities. In 1964 it was declared unconstitutional with passage of the 24th Amendment to the Constitution.

In 1965, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act. It states: "All citizens of the United States who are otherwise qualified by law to vote at any election by the people ... shall be entitled and allowed to vote at all such elections, without distinction of race, color, or previous condition of servitude." It specifically outlawed the discriminatory voting practices in Alabama (think Gee’s Bend), Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia. These states were subject to oversight from the federal government, requiring them to get approval before changing any voting laws. In 2006 President George W. Bush extended the VRA for another 25 years.

All that changed in 2013. In the Shelby County, Alabama v. Holder, Attorney General case, the Supreme Court ended oversight from the federal government. Previously identified states in the VRA now had the power to change voting regulations without pre-clearance or federal approval. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, “as of January 14, 2022 legislators in at least 27 states have introduced, pre-filed, or carried over 250 restrictive bills. These bills primarily curtail access to mail in voting, early voting, same day registration, and establish stricter voter ID requirements for in-person voting."

In response, Congress proposed legislation. The John Lewis Advancement Voting Act establishes new criteria for determining which states must obtain pre-clearance before changes to voting practices. States can be subject to pre-clearance for a 10-year period if three or more voting rights violations occurred there during the previous 25 years. The For the People Act expands access to the ballot box citing four key provisions: 15 days of early voting, universal access to mail-in voting, same-day registration, and establishes Election Day as a national holiday. Both bills passed in the House of Representatives in 2021. Due to the filibuster, passage in the Senate, which requires 60 votes, is unlikely. Senator Mitch McConnell said he “would not support the bill as it is unnecessary.” I’m not so sure that the Quilters of Gee’s Bend would agree.

What to do? Contact Republican senators and Joe Manchin. Strongly encourage them to VOTE for the John Lewis Advancement Voting Act and the For the People Act. Know the VOTING rights in your state. VOTE like that right could be taken away from you tomorrow! VOTE Tuesday, June 7.

Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.