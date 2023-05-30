Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“This effort by House leadership to silence me and my constituents is a disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy itself,” said Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr. “House leadership explicitly and directly targeted me and my district because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself. By doing so, they’ve denied me my own rights under the Constitution and, more importantly, the rights of my constituents to just representation in their own government.”

Who is Zooey Zephyr? She is a first-term Democratic representative from a liberal district of Montana. She identifies as transgender. She ran for office in 2021 after Republican lawmakers passed legislation to restrict the rights of transgender Montanans. Recently she was censured and silenced by the Montana state legislature. She was banished from the floor for encouraging a "raucous statehouse protest" that supported transgender rights. Zephyr told The Associated Press, “It’s a really sad day for the country when the majority party can silence representation from the minority party whenever they take issue.”

According to the Pew Research Center about 5% of young adults in the U.S. say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth. Gender identity is one’s internal knowing of their gender — how one’s feels internally: woman, man, or neither. Transgender is the term used to describe people whose gender identity is different from their designated gender at birth. Some transgender people identify as neither a man nor a woman, or as a combination of male and female, and may use terms like nonbinary or genderqueer to describe their gender identity.

Reference to and images of transgender people have been depicted in art, literature and medicine since the Middle Ages. Catherine Armstrong, author of "The Trans History You Weren’t Taught in Schools," writes, “In the American Civil War, Franklin Thompson and Harry Buford were widely praised soldiers who fought for and spied for the Confederate states. Both were women passing as men, or in the phrase of historian Matthew Teorey who has worked on their cases, women who 'unsexed' themselves.”

In addition, Armstrong’s book highlights various cultural groups that have deep respect for gender diversity which differs significantly from the European frame of mind. In the Polynesian culture, the concept of a third gender or “Mahu” can mean a gender between male and female. The Mahu people were highly respected in native culture as keepers of oral traditions and historical knowledge. The Navajo tribe from the southwestern U.S. have a gender category called Nadleeh, which can refer to transgender people. They have a spiritual function as well as being respected tribal members in their own right.

While more than 64% of Americans favor policies that protect transgender individual from discrimination, legislative bills continue to be introduced across the country to block trans people from receiving basic healthcare, education, legal recognition, and the right to publicly exist. Of the 543 bills introduced, 70% passed, 372 remain active and 101 have failed.

What is generating this flurry of bills? Fear? Fear of "the other" has long standing in this country — consider the Jim Crow laws and the Chinese Exclusion Act. Current anti-trans legislation is just one more marker that signifies that being designated as "the other" is subject to discriminatory laws.

In response, the U.S. House passed the Equality Act on February 25, 2021. It expands the Civil Rights Act verbiage to include: “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity and sexual orientation” in housing, employment, public accommodations and other areas. It had bipartisan support. Senate Bill 393 — Equality Act was introduced on February 23, 2021. It continues to languish in the judicial committee whose only action has been to read it twice.

What can we do to show our support for a trans person’s right to, according to the U.S. Constitution, ’life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?"

One response is to ensure that we hear their voice. In celebration of Transgender Awareness Week, the Office of Health Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at UC Davis recognized the importance of hearing the voice of someone who is trans. Here is an excerpt:

"In June 2022 I marched in my first Pride Parade here in Sacramento. I was terrified, but it was an incredible experience. On that day I dared to venture outside dressed in a way that aligns with who I truly am, in broad daylight, for only the second time in my life. The reactions from my family have been incredible and given me hope that I’m not on my own. I can’t imagine going through something like this without the love and support from those who are supposed to teach us about unconditional love.”

Chasten Buttigieg, in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett about his new book, "I Have Something to Tell You," concluded with this: “Does it get better? It does get better if others are committed to make sure that it gets better.”

Stand up. Speak Up. Commit to making it better.