In an annual event called Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida!, Brian Covey, an entrepreneur in his late thirties, came to pick up his daughter, who’s in second grade, and his son, who’s in fifth.

His kids looked confused. “Did you hear what happened at school today?” his daughter asked. “They took all the books out of the classrooms.” Covey asked which books. “All the books,” she said. Covey’s son had been reading “Measuring Up,” a coming-of-age story about an immigrant to the United States from Taiwan ... They even took that book,” Covey’s son said. (Betheo, C. 2023 The New Yorker)

“Florida is where ‘woke’ comes to die,” according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He set the stage for legislation to exclude Black history curricula and censor books referring to LGBTQIA. In March 2022, the Florida legislator passed and DeSantis signed the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act (Stop WOKE Act).

The law further prohibits teaching business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person's status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

That legislation came to a sudden stop in November 2022, when Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop WOKE Act.” He called the legislation "positively dystopian.”

What does "woke" mean and when did it originate? According to linguist, lexicographer and author of the Dictionary of Slang, Tony Thorn, the term "woke" is derived from African American Vernacular English (AAVE), to mean “stay woke and alert to racial prejudice and discrimination ... become woken or sensitized to issues of justice.”

The CNN series "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" explored the transformation of the term “woke” with Deandre A. Miles-Hercules, a linguistics scholar at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She posits that “woke is more about the directive to be awake.” She cited a phrase found in "Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey," published in 1923: “Wake up Ethiopia! Wake up Africa! And let us work towards the one glorious end of a free, redeemed and mighty nation.”

The term "woke" emerges in the lexicon of the Black community in the 1940s to indicate one is socially and politically "woke." A 1943 article in The Atlantic quoted a Black United Mine Workers official playing with "woke" in a metaphor for social justice: “Waking up is a damn sight than gon’ to sleep, but we’ll stay woke up longer.”

By the 1960s, "woke" embraced the importance of being "well-informed." It strongly aligned with political awareness. The phrase "stay woke" proved essential to the success of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950-60s.

In the 1972 play “Garvey Lives,” writer/director Barry Beckman used "woke" to highlight awareness of racial injustice in the Black community: “I been sleeping all my life. And now that Mr. Garvey done woke me up, I’m gon’ stay woke. And I’m gon’ help him wake up other Black folk.”

Woke took on new urgency following the murder of Trayvon Martin, a young unarmed Black man, by George Zimmerman in February 2012. Many in the Black community issued calls to "stay woke" to the discrimination and injustice Black people face in the U.S.

The hashtag “#staywoke” surfaced on social media, and in 2014 it became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter Movement. "Woke" and "stay woke" were cries not just to be aware of racial injustice, but to organize and mobilize to take action.

In recent years, “woke” has been co-opted in negative ways. According to Thorn, “those on the political right have weaponized it as a way to denigrate those who disagree with their beliefs ... they seized hold of this word, to heap blame on it for everything from deadly mass shootings to lower military recruitment.”

Legislatures in Florida, Kentucky, Kansas and Idaho, along with other states, have passed laws to censor books in schools and libraries that refer to LGBTQIA, ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, block the teaching of AP classes such as African American history, and end the requirement for companies to hold diversity, equity and inclusion discussions.

Don’t think it could happen here? Think again! It could emerge in “AnyTown” USA. We need to be alert to proposed changes to our schools' curriculum, banning of books from our libraries, and policies and legislation that limit the rights of all people.

If we do not "stay woke" and alert to the subtle changes that lead to inequity, then indeed we will reap the consequences of our inaction, as will our children and our children’s children.

Wake up. Speak up. Stand up for justice and equity.